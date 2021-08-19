The youngest beautician in Ghana, Stylish Nelissa, is earning more admiration on social media with her exceptional talent at her age.

In some new videos gathered by YEN.com.gh, Stylish Nelissa has amazed fans braiding and styling her own hair.

She also got many applauding her with the video styling a whole bride for her wedding day.

A collage of Stylish Nelissa and some of her works. Photo credit: @stylishnelissa/Instagram

The beautician who turned 11 years recently also did a fine styling work on her young friend.

As the popular saying goes: “Seeing is believing”, YEN.com.gh brings you 5 of such videos highlighting Nelissa’s talent:

1. Styling and making a bride up for her big day:

2. In this video, Nelissa, with delight, braids the hair of her young friend:

3. In this video, Nelissa styles her own hair for an event:

4. A young CEO is excited about her makeup by Nelissa and speaks enthusiastically about it. There are also before and after scenes of the client:

5. Braiding own hair:

Nelissa the wonder kid

Meanwhile, Nelissa is a former Talented Kidz contestant, who stunned many with her special skills as a makeup artist and hairstylist.

YEN.com.gh has gathered that Nelissa learnt these on her own naturally.

Her customers, according to her posts sighted by YEN.com.gh, range from kids to adults, including males and females.

We earlier published 10 photos and videso of Nelissa's work.

In an interview with her mother, which was published earlier, it was disclosed that Nelissa started hairstyling at the early age of 4.

