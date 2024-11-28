Ronaldinho showed he still has it with a sleek free-kick for Barcelona Legends against their Real Madrid counterparts

Barcelona icon Ronaldinho proved age is just a number as he scored a spectacular free-kick in an El Clásico Legends match in Qatar on Thursday.

The 44-year-old Brazilian, known for his flair and creativity, rolled back the years in an entertaining exhibition game alongside football greats like Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, Rivaldo, and Julio Baptista.

Ronaldinho showed he still has it with a sleek free-kick for Barcelona Legends against their Real Madrid counterparts. Photo: @barcelona.

Barcelona took an early lead through Juan Pablo Sorin before earning a free-kick from 22 yards out, per Yahoo Sports.

Ronaldinho stepped up and curled a beautiful right-footed strike into the top left corner, leaving 66-year-old former Madrid keeper Francisco Buyo rooted to the spot.

The World Cup winner doubled Barcelona’s lead shortly after, showcasing his timeless skill and precision.

Despite Barca’s strong start, the game ended 2-2 after a spirited comeback from the Real Madrid Legends.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Figo pulled one back for Madrid, and Edwin Congo equalised with a composed finish in the 63rd minute following a defensive mishap by Frank de Boer.

Barcelona had a chance to clinch victory late in regular time when Patrick Kluivert stepped up for a penalty, but substitute keeper Pedro Contreras denied him.

The match went to a penalty shootout, where Ronaldinho once again displayed his class, converting his spot-kick.

Alongside successful penalties from Figo, Sorin, and Congo, Barcelona edged the shootout 4-2, per The Sun.

This stunning free-kick added another memorable moment to Ronaldinho’s legendary career, reminiscent of his iconic goal against England's David Seaman in the 2002 World Cup.

Ronaldinho refused to name Messi as GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldinho was once asked to name the greatest football players in the history of the game.

While he acknowledged Lionel Messi as one of the best, he stopped short of calling him the greatest in history.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner shared the pitch with Messi at Barcelona for two years before departing for AC Milan.

