The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has demanded that political actors stick their commitments to the peace pact

John Mahama said it is not enough to just sign the peace pact and not work towards ensuring peace

He also chided journalists against spreading fake news by misinforming electorates about the elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has urged that the Peace Pact for the 2024 general elections must be followed with action.

He noted that it is not enough to get political parties and other political actors to sign onto the pact without backing their commitments with concrete action.

John Mahama says political actors must adhere to commitments in the 2024 peace pact.

Source: UGC

He said mistrust and insincerity among stakeholders could potentially undermine the efforts undertaken to ensure peaceful elections.

Speaking at the Peace Pact signing ceremony in Accra on November 28, 2024, Mahama stated that previous events, such as the violence that characterised the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, have raised serious concerns about the sincerity of such commitments to maintaining peace.

He urged all parties to adhere to their commitments to reinforce Ghana’s position as a peaceful democratic nation.

Mahama warns journalists against misleading public

The former president also called on journalists to desist from misleading voters about the election processes as the December 7 polls draw near.

He was referring to a recent incident where a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, Ohenenba Nana Aseidu, was arrested for allegedly misleading electorates on the election processes.

He had alleged that voting for presidential candidates would be carried out on separate days during the December 7 elections.

The police arrested him on Saturday, November 23, and charged him with publishing false news.

John Mahama stated that to prevent creating confusion and disrupting the peace on election day, the media must uphold the highest standards of integrity and accuracy in their reporting and eschew misinforming the public.

Mahama also assured Ghanaians of his commitment to a peaceful and orderly election.

Mahama, Bawumia sign peace pact

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and John Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), headlined the signing of a peace pact ahead of the elections.

The peace pact was signed at the Kempinski Hotel as the two political formations sought to commit to the country's best interests.

The National Peace Council and the Institute of Democratic Governance administered the peace pact.

Source: YEN.com.gh