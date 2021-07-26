A video of Afia Schwar taking a swipe at Ghanaian slay queens has resurfaced on social media

The outspoken comedian was comparing them to actress Tracey Boakye who by then owned a 5-bedroom house

Afia Schwar jabbed Moesha and called her dumb over her infamous CNN interview with Christiane Amanpour

A throwback video of outspoken radio and television personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar, has resurfaced on social media following her beef with Ayisha Modi.

The said video which is from some years back, saw the comedian in what looked like her bedroom while she addressed the infamous Moesha Bodoung CNN interview with Christiane Amanpour.

While speaking to a friend on the phone and going live on social media at the same time, Afia Schwar took a swipe at slay queens in the country.

According to her, most of the Ghanaian slay queens were senseless and dumb.

Afia Schwar, while reacting to Moesha's comment of dating a married man for survival, said it was unheard of for someone to admit such a thing publicly.

The comedian then went on to compare the slay queens to Tracey Boakye and said at just 25 years old, the Kumawood actress had built her own 5-bedroom house.

Afia Schwar at the time said there were many hardworking ladies in town who were sweating it out just to make ends meet yet these slay queens were not doing anything with the money people were throwing at them.

She went on to send a warning to Moesha asking the model and actress not to come close to her should she see her in town.

The throwback video has popped up amid the ongoing beef between Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi.

Many names have been mentioned in the beef including that of Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye, Ciara Antwi famed as Bofowaa among others.

The main actors of the beef, Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar, have washed their dirty linen in public and made a number of damning revelations about themselves and others.

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actor, Abraham Attah, has met and shared some hearty words with Kirk Osei, known popularly as Saahene in what appeared like Despite's home.

The duo appeared to have met recently after Abraham Attah took a trip to Ghana for unknown reasons.

Abraham Attah and Saahene posed beside a piece of furniture which was sitting under a plasma TV attached to the wall.

