A Ghanaian woman discovered her son had been stealing from her Mobile Money wallet after noticing unusual deductions and visiting an MTN customer centre.

There, she learned the transfers were made to her son, Nana Yaw Albert Bamfour, who had also borrowed money using her account.

She confronted him in a video, expressing disappointment and questioning his actions.

In a video on X, the woman said that when she informed her son about her intentions to visit an MTN customer centre, he discouraged her.

However, she still went to complain and was told she had been transferring the money to a specific number. She added that her son’s name and phone number were mentioned as the recipient of all the transfers.

She called Nana Yaw right at the MTN customer centre and confronted him.

“You are the one who stole from me. You even borrowed using my Mobile money account. It is you, Nana Yaw. Your name, Nana Yaw Albert Bamfour, came up on the machine when they checked at the customer care centre. You kept discouraging me from going to the MTN office to lodge a complaint. Do you think you have done well? What wrong have I done for you to steal from me?”

Netizens condemn boy for stealing

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Regular_NiceGuy on X. Read them below:

@dennisbaah360 said:

"Moomy’s love ❤️ She is still trying to hide and lower her voice after even finding out that it’s he own son who has stole her money . She did it to cover his shame 🥹😋😂."

@Jeffrey_myke wrote:

"De3n b)ne na me de ay3 wo"....Nana Yaw should pray hard cos that sentence is deep🤣🤣🤣."

@jnr_bhourquaye said:

"Nana Yaw take all the money give woman hmmm but atleast if he get aa he for do deposit small small give am err 🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 yawa cast."

@gideon_owus wrote:

"By now he take order pizza give woman he dey start talking stage plus."

@21_qualityy said:

"MTN sellout!"

@Agyeiwaa__1 wrote:

"It’s funny and sad. Why would Nana Yaw do that🥹."

@dollarsnti said:

"The way she mention the full name😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Pains."

Mother and son steal from wine shop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man and a middle-aged woman, alleged to be his mother, were captured stealing from a wine shop in Tema Community 9.

The viral video showed the mother in black attire while her son wore a dark shirt over faded jean trousers and a nose mask.

Netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the CCTV footage.

Source: YEN.com.gh