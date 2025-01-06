Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed gratitude to fans of Olympique Marseille after the game with Le Havre

The Black Stars forward was on target for Le Havre against his former club, Marseille, in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Ayew, an Olympique Marseille legend, refused to celebrate against his former club after scoring for Le Havre

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has reacted to the warm gesture he received from fans of Olympique Marseille following his visit with Le Havre.

The Ghana international, a former player of the French giants, scored for Le Havre in their 5-1 defeat to Marseille on Sunday.

Ayew received applause from Marseille fans, who regard him as a legend, during the warm-up before they gave him a standing ovation when he came off in the 88th minute.

Andre Ayew shows gratitude to Marseille fans after a special reception. Photo: Philippe Lecoeur.

Source: Getty Images

"Honestly, I want to thank all the people of Marseille. I am touched from the bottom of my heart. This club has given me so much. After the Padre, everything he has done, I have left my mark. It has always been my dream club," he told DAZN, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Ayew spent eight years at Marseille, where he won five trophies including the French League Cup and French Super Cup.

Meanwhile, in a one-sided game, Marseille scored three times in the first half through Valentine Rongier, Bilal Nadid and Neal Maupay.

After the break, Elye Wahi and Ulisses Garcia extended the advantage for the French giants before Ayew pulled one back with five minutes remaining.

The Ghana international has now netted his first goal of the season since returning to the French league in October 2024.

Ayew fulfils Marseille dreams

The veteran forward disclosed that his dream has always been to play for the French giants.

According to Ayew while others dream of Real Madrid and Manchester United, he has always wanted Marseille.

"It's my home, it's my stadium... The son of Abedi Pelé, you have to go there. I managed to make my name and left a mark," he said, as quoted by Sport FR.

"I'm here to win. I don't need to explain myself to the OM supporters, they know the bond we have between us," he added.

"My departure from OM? It was very hard, but there was a lot of pride (during his farewells)," he continued. "Some dream of Manchester United or Real Madrid... For me it was Marseille."

Ayew left Marseille in 2015 to join Swansea in the English Premier League before later representing West Ham and Nottingham Forest. He also had a spell in Turkey with giants Fenerbahce.

Ayew receives standing ovation from fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew was brought to tears following the reception he received from fans of Olympique Marseille during a league game at the Stade Velodrome.

The 35-year-old returned to his boyhood club with his new team, Le Havre for their Ligue game on Sunday,

Ayew was on target as Le Havre suffered a huge defeat to the former French champions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh