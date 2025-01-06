Ghanaian content creator Gisela Amponsah is our style crush for the week as she trends after moving to a plush apartment

Gisela Amponsah has become one of the famous influencers with a high fashion sense and a massive following on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Gisela Amponsah's gorgeous photos trending online

Ghanaian content creator and co-host of Rants, Bants and Confession podcast Gisella Amponsah has become a rising style influencer for the youth.

Gisela Amponsah goes viral with her daring outfits. Photo credit: @giselaamponsah.

The outspoken brand influencer Gisela Amponsah who recently disclosed publicity that she hates her biological father is always spotted in skimpy yet trendy outfits that one can rock to birthday parties, dinner dates and ladies' hangouts.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the top 5 Gisela Amponsah's go-out outfits for fashion lovers

Gisela Amponsah slays in a white dress

Gisela Amponsah looked regal in a simple white wardrobe staple for parties and dinner dates. The deep-plunge white dress showed off her smooth legs as she enjoyed coffee while reading her book.

She wore a short, centre-parted bob hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Gisela Amponsah looks classy in a pink gown

Gisela Amponsah turned heads in a one-hand pink gown to a red carpet event. She looked astonishing in the thigh-high ensemble that she paired with a gold clutch purse to match her gold open-toe high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Gisela Amponsah rocks stylish denim outfits

Gisela Amponsah looked sporty in a halterneck denim long dress and matching denim jeans to her date night.

She wore a center-parted coiled hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her classy look.

Check out the photos below:

Gisela Amponsah looks very demure in black

Gisela Amponsah looked like a beauty goddess in a black strapless dress that she styled with black leggings.

She modelled in a black sling back high heels that beautified her feet for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Fashion model Gisela Amponsah rocks stylish gymwear

Fitness enthusiast Gisela Amponsah looked sporty in a stylish sports bra and matching leggings for her workout session.

She showed off her expensive Stanley cup that matched with her pink crocs for a short video after her workout.

Gisela Amponsah shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Flexibility training for my period cramps with @diana_slckstretch 💗•

I’m so tired of depending on painkillers every month and the pain doesn’t even go, it comes back after some hours lmao. I’m so glad i did this. Diana is definitely seeing me again & i’ll totally recommend her services. love her!! But tell me guys, is this something you’ll try?

PS- She is a personal trainer for whatever you want to achieve in your fitness journey and not just period cramps 😂💗."

Watch the video below:

Gisela Amponsah moves to a two-bedroom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gisela Amponsah who announced on social media that she has relocated into a two-bedroom home from her one-bedroom flat.

The overly excited content producer shared a video of the new flat, detailing the difficulties she faced in organizing and personalizing it to her preferences.

She said that in 2025, she felt she had outgrown the apartment and wanted a fresh setting, so she left her previous residence.

