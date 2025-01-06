Rapper Kofi Kinaata lamented in a video about the poor performances of his club Manchester United, ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the Premier League

In the same video, he also cried out about the DSTV subscription and how he often fails to maximise its value because of his numerous trips that lead to expiry of the paid subscriptions

`His followers also noted that he had several gamepads highlighting that he had formerly bragged about being a talented gamer

Rapper Kofi Kinaata flaunted his gamepad collection while speaking passionately about his favourite club, Manchester United, and their game with Liverpool.

The game was played at Liverpool's stadium, Anfield, on Sunday, January 5, 2024, as the two teams battled it out in a competitive 2024/2025 Premier League fixture.

Kofi Kinaata laments about DSTV and Manchester United

In the video posted on Kofi Kinaata's TikTok, one of his friends asked him whether he would renew his DSTV subscription since his favourite club, Manchester United, had a match against Liverpool in the Premier League.

In his response, the Susuka hitmaker said that was what he was thinking about.

In the same video, the Move crooner noted that, in his past experiences, whenever he renewed his DSTV subscription, the team performed poorly, sinking him into a bad mood.

"The other day, I went to buy their (Manchester United) jersey, at $150, when I brought it home, the match they played, it was only 10 pesewas they played," Kofi Kinaata said jokingly.

Lamenting about his DSTV subscription, Kofi Kinaata noted that in most cases whenever he renewed it, he would end up travelling abroad and by the time he comes back, the subscription is often expired.

He asked the broadcast satellite company why they did not have the option to pause the subscription and allow him to continue whenever he returned.

"Azay, this team I want to support, it is exhausting. But we will buy the subscription. Today, we will score Liverpool 4."

Reactions to Kofi Kinaata's video about Manchester United

Many people in the comment section spoke about the numerous gamepads he owned, as they highlighted the fact that he bragged about being a talented gamer.

The exciting reactions of social media users are below:

amglimitz🇩🇪 said:

"Who else was counting the Gamepads 😂😂😂😂😂."

Kofi Obeng said:

"Aiii Kofi all these gamepads for only you... 😂😂."

Quakumus'tapha said:

"Eeeiii!!! Kofi gamepads🎮 nkoa no no give me one eh. My own spoil ooo....and they beat me saaaa🤕🤕🤕."

NEROO®️🇬🇭 said:

"I thought you said you’re Arsenal fan ntsi ɛnnsuro brokenheart😂💔.

piesieyaasikapapa said:

"😂😂Fanti spirit of Man U 💪I laugh enter Kenkey house instead of waakey eiii Bra Kofi Orekodu skillfull 🔥."

mavisodei said:

"You can call the DSTV office when traveling. They will pause it for you till you come back. Your subscription will not expire."

Kofi Kinaata on his football investments

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata, born Martin King Arthur, opened up about why he invested in football.

He noted that he owned a club in the Western Region called Team Move, which features in Division Two.

In a video, the Thy Grace crooner noted that he had always dreamt of becoming a footballer but ended up pursuing music, a career he has thrived in.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

