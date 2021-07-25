Osei Kwame Despite posed with his rich friends in one of his exotic cars

The incident reportedly happened in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

Fans of the Ghanaian businessman and media colossus have commented after photos surfaced

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Millionaire and business magnate, Osei Kwame Despite has posed with his rich friends in one of his exotic cars in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Sammy Kaymedia reported.

Though details about the occasion that brought them together are yet to be known, the photos are making the rounds.

The snaps in which the Ghanaian media colossus fraternises with his close associates in Kumasi show him posing for different photographs with them in the deluxe whip.

Too much money - Fans say as Despite and friends show off in one of his luxurious cars. Image: Sammy Kaymedia

Source: Instagram

Too much money remarks

The frames have garnered massive reactions and tons of comments from fans of the millionaire.

Wendyafiasakyiwaa9 commented:

''They have money but they don't talk like the girls.''

Anythingwoodservice said:

''You are a great man.''

DoraMens indicated:

''Too much money in one place. You inspire me. Wow.''

See the photos below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Nadia Buari shows off natural hair

YEN.com.gh separately reported Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has served her fans and followers on social media with family pictures, showing off her natural dark hair and daughter's brown hair.

The film star is a mother of four adorable girls and has been a doting parent to her children.

Nadia Buari provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to her children, and recent photos of the entertainer bonding with her daughter is one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Afia Schwar runs down Wendy Shay

Meanwhile, an old video of Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger running down then newly-signed RuffTown Records artiste, Wendy Shay, has surfaced after the musician recently jabbed the actress.

After the death of Ebony Reigns, RuffTown Records signed Wendy Shay in January 2018, and she launched into the music scene with her debut single, Uber Driver.

On an episode of her now-defunct show, Political Police on TV Africa, Afia Schwarzenegger, described Wendy Shay as a weak artiste whose songs are not good, adding that Wendy Shay will never achieve what her forerunner, Ebony Reigns, garnered before her demise.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen