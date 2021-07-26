Saahene Osei and Ghanaian actor based in the USA, Abraham Attah have met

The duo was seen having a chat as they posed for some photos for the Gram

Saahene Osei is one of the sons of Ghanaian rich man Osei Kwame Despite

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actor, Abraham Attah, has met and shared some hearty words with Kirk Osei, known popularly as Saahene in what appeared like Despite's home.

The duo appeared to have met recently after Abraham Attah took a trip to Ghana for unknown reasons.

Abraham Attah and Saahene posed beside a piece of furniture which was sitting under a plasma TV attached to the wall.

Saahene was seen wearing a t-shirt over a pair of tattered black jeans with black sneakers while Abraham Attah had on a black t-shirt over a pair of sweat pants.

Another photo which was taken on the same day but appeared quite blurry, saw Saahene taking Abraham Attah around his dad's house and showed him one of the vintage cars parked in the mansion.

After posting the photos, Saahene captioned it with just one word: "Comrade" and added some emojis to it.

Many fans of the duo took to the comment section to react to the photos shared by Kirk.

1realkenny_ came in with the comment: "I really love this slime bruh" and added, "You ain't disgracing the vibe each and every day!!!"

benedicta_opoku_ admired Kirk in these words: "Boy you cute"

queen.__xxc had this to say: "Honestly I thought I was crushing on @saaheneosei until I saw @abraham.attah but @saaheneosei will always be one of my favs lol"

_atoyine wrote: "Attah ma boy"

There were many other comments that showed that fans admired the duo's sense of fashion and star power.

It would be recalled that YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abraham Attah shared a new photo of himself following his announcement of gaining admission into an American university

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, The Beast Of No Nation star was seen standing in what looked like a garden in the Massachusetts-based university.

The Spiderman: Homecoming cast was seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt over a pair of jeans and complemented his look with a pair of white sneakers.

He sported his new hairstyle - dreadlocks as he posed for the camera

After posting the photo, the actor captioned it with a planet.

