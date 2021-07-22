Ayisha Modi is taking on Afia Schwar in a subtle way

After a series of name-calling, she has decided to go easy on her new nemesis

Modi shared some promises to a significant other

A few of those promises are targeted at Schwar

The war of words between Ayisha Modi, also known as She Loves Stonebwoy and Afia Schwarzenegger has taken on a new turn.

In a video posted on Instagram, Modi made some promises without mentioning names but it is pretty obvious to observers the people she is referring to.

I promise not to insult any elderly person; Ayisha Modi shades Afia Schwar with new post. Photo source: @she_loves_stonebwoyb, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

The two socialites have been going against each other after Ayisha Modi stated that she had sent money to Afia recently.

Some of the promises in Ayisha's new post are directed at Shwar, who has earned a reputation for name-calling irrespective of age and showing off skin online.

"I promise u that u will never see my nakedness on social media, I promise I won’t insult any elderly person in my life," reads part of the caption of the video.

Background

Ayisha Modi, popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy shared screenshots of money she sent to Afia Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

Following their ongoing beef, Ayisha Modi proved that she has been sending Afia support once in a while. Therefore, she shared a screenshot of a transaction of GHC2,000 sent to Afia Schwar to make her case.

In a series of videos, Ayisha Modi alleged that Afia Schwar was leveraging her daughter, Pena, to take money from people.

Before releasing the screenshot, Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa claimed that the only time Ayisha Modi gave her money was during a party which she used to work on a surprise preset for Modi on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi has directed her guns at Tracey Boakye in her latest celebrity attack on social media.

In the recent outing on Instagram and spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi shared a video of herself and lover Abass Sariki Giwa as they enjoyed each other's company.

