A video of a Ghanaian prophet pledging to support church members affected by the Kantamanto Market fire is trending on social media

Prophet Naakwaa Isaac has vowed to give every member of his church affected by the fire outbreak an amount of GH¢20,000 each

However, he also disclosed that persons eligible to get the money must come along with their dues and welfare card before taking cash

The founder and leader of Jericho Miracle Church, Prophet Naakwaa Isaac, has come to the aid of his church members who were affected by the raging inferno that destroyed over 100 shops at the Kantamanto Market.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the revered man of God vowed to offer financial support to his church members affected by the market fire in a show of solidarity.

He has pledged to give every member of his church whose shop was destroyed at the market an amount of GH¢20,000 each.

Pastor pledges to help Kantamanto fire victims

However, he indicated that prospective beneficiaries must show proof of being members in good standing to be eligible to receive the money.

With this, Prophet Naakwaa Isaac has asked members whose items were destroyed in the market fire to bring their welfare and dues cards as proof of their membership before being eligible to collect the money.

"Any member of Jericho whose shop was destroyed at the Kantamanto market should come with his dues and welfare card for GH¢20,000 to reinvest into your business."

He also emphasised that his act of generosity was only available to members of his church.

A junior pastor who was on the scene as the announcement was made could not contain his excitement. He proceeded to celebrate Prophet Naakwaa Isaac for his benevolence and empathy.

"God bless you, Papa. This will let your viewers and Ghanaians know that when we talk about a prophet, it is not about empty rhetoric. It shows that you are doing the work of God. God bless you."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 300 likes.

Watch the video below:

Wendy Shay supports Kantamanto fire victims

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay also donated GH¢10,000 to affected traders after the Kantamanto Market fire.

The 28-year-old songstress expressed sadness over the destruction of shops at the market, indicating that she usually buys some items from there.

Wendy Shay and her management team members urged the traders to continue making good use of the donations they had received.

Businessman support Kantamanto market traders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UK-based Ghanaian businessman Stanley Kodia donated GH¢100,000 to the traders affected by the recent fire.

Stanley Mensah Kodia and his brother Salim went to commiserate with the affected traders and assess the damages at the Kantamanto Market.

The young man, who recently returned to Ghana for the festive season, donated the money to the affected traders to support their rebuilding efforts.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

