Michael Galeotti, Bethany Joy Lenz ex-husband life, career, death, family

Michael Galeotti was a professional American musician who rose to fame through his ex-wife, Bethany Joy Lenz. She is a famous film and TV actress and singer known for starring as Haley James Scott in One Tree Hill.





Michael Galeotti was a professional American musician. He worked for seven years as the keyboardist for band Enation, an indie rock band formed in Battle Ground, Washington, in 2004. Michael played for the band until 2012.

Michael Galeotti's bio

He was born in Long Island, New York, the United States, on 28th August 1984. He was 31 years old when he met his untimely death. Details about his early life remain unknown. Thus, there is little information about the names of his parents, siblings, and educational background.

Career

Michael began his career in 2004 by forming a music band of four members, namely, Michael Galeotti, Amber Sweeney, Jonathan Jackson, and Richard Lee. The band was given the name Enation. Later, they added Daniel Sweatt to the band as a bassist. Unfortunately, Amber left the team in 2005.

The band stayed intact for seven years, from 2004 to 2011. During this period, they released several albums and songs. In 2008, they released one of the most successful albums titled World in Flight. The album had several songs that went viral.

For instance, the jam, Feel This, was used during the 5th season finale of the One Tree Hill TV show. Bethany's wife provided the vocals of this track. In addition, Michael and the entire band made an appearance on this TV show. In 2011, the team released another album, My Ancient Rebellion, after which he decided to quit the band.

Bethany Joy Lenz ex-husband life, marriage, and divorce

Who is Bethany Joy Lenz ex-husband? Her ex-husband was Michael Galeotti. The duo started dating in 2005, after which they tied the knot after dating for less than a month. Bethany and Michael exchanged their wedding vows on 31st December 2005 in a colourful ceremony in Hillsboro, Oregon.

After being happily married for six years, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Maria Rose Galeotti. Michael Galeotti's daughter was born on 23rd February 2011. Unfortunately, the union started getting messy, thus ending the marriage in March 2012. However, they agreed to share custody of their daughter and raise her with the love she deserves.

Who is Bethany Joy Lenz married to? She is married to Josh Kelly. After two heartbreaks, Bethany started concentration on raising her lovely daughter Maria. However, soon enough, another love came knocking on her door; Josh Kelly, the unreal alum. The two are now happily married.

Net worth

It is estimated that Michael Galeotti's net worth was $6 million at the time of his death. He had made such a massive sum of money from his successful career in the music industry. But, unfortunately, he succumbed young before fully rising to fame despite his talents.

Michael Galeotti's death

Michael Galeotti had been battling high cholesterol and hypertension after divorcing Bethany Lenz. He had also been previously admitted to the hospital with stomach problems. He passed away on 11th January 2016.

Michael Galeotti fast facts

Long after his death, Michael Galeotti remains a well-regarded figure in the music industry. Luckily, all is not lost as his daughter followed in his footsteps in the music sector.

