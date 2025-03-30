Ghana’s boxing community has been hit with a devastating tragedy after Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju collapsed and died during a bout on Saturday night.

Olanrewaju was facing Accra-born John Mbanugu, nicknamed "Power," in an undercard bout of Ghana's Professional Boxing League when the tragic incident occurred at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Tragedy Strikes as Nigerian Boxer Collapses and Dies in Ring at Bukom Boxing Arena

Source: Twitter

Olanrewaju suddenly fell to the canvas mid-fight, prompting the referee to immediately call for medical assistance.

Despite urgent attempts to revive him, the 40-year-old boxer was pronounced dead, with reports suggesting he may have suffered cardiac arrest.

A viral video of the fight shows both boxers exchanging powerful punches before Olanrewaju staggered and collapsed, hitting his head on the ring.

Initially, the bell man and timekeeper counted, believing it to be a knockdown, but it quickly became evident that the situation was far more serious.

Medical professionals rushed to the scene, but their efforts to save him proved unsuccessful.

Olanrewaju's boxing record

According to BoxRec, Olanrewaju, born in Lagos, had an extensive boxing career, competing in 23 professional fights, securing 13 wins, with 12 coming by knockout.

He has suffered eight defeats and recorded two draws in his career.

However, he had been struggling in recent years, suffering four consecutive losses before this ill-fated match.

His most recent fight was on December 24 last year against Idowu Raheed at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos.

The Ghana Boxing Authority is expected to release an official statement on the tragedy as the boxing world mourns the sudden loss of a seasoned fighter.

Source: YEN.com.gh