Who is Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma? Everything you need to know

Hillary Duff and Matthew Koma are a true definition of couple goals. They tied the knot in 2019. They have two daughters. Duff also came into the relationship with a son Luca from her previous marriage with Mike Comrie. So what else is there to know about Hilary Duff's husband?

Matthew Koma performs at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jeff Hahne

Source: Getty Images

Matthew is a singer-songwriter, DJ, and producer. He was inspired by legendary singers like Elvis Costello and Bruce Springsteen; thus, he decided to pursue a career in music.

Matthew Koma's profile summary

Full name : Matthew Koma

: Matthew Koma Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 2nd June 1987

: 2nd June 1987 Age : 34 years old (as of 2021)

: 34 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Seaford New York, Long Island

: Seaford New York, Long Island Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Ashkenazi, Jewish

: Ashkenazi, Jewish Height in feet and inches : 5'9"

: 5'9" Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 161

: 161 Weight in kilograms : 73

: 73 Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Father : Gerard D. Bair

: Gerard D. Bair Mother : Rhonda D

: Rhonda D Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Hilary Duff

: Hilary Duff Occupation: Producer, Dj, songwriter

Producer, Dj, songwriter Instagram: @matthewkoma

Who is Matthew Koma?

She is the current husband of actress Hillary Duff. Here is everything you need to know about the singer.

Matthew and Duff are agemates. Matt Koma was born on June 7th, 1987. Thus as of 2021, he is 34 years old.

On the other hand, actress Hilary Duff was born on September 28th, 1987, meaning Hilary Duff is 34 years old in 2021. Robert Erhard and Susan Colleen are her parents.

What is Matthew Koma known for?

Hilary Duff's boyfriend is a , DJ, and record producer. Among his best songs include Clarity which won the 56th Grammy award for best dance recording.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Koma has collaborated with a few artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Zedd, and Alesso, among others.

Hillary Duff's husband began his music career in punk rock. However, he gradually transitioned from it to genres such as pop, hip hop, and EDM.

Jimmy Iovine noticed him while he was doing an acoustic performance of the record She. Jimmy went ahead to sign Koma up to Interscope Records, which helped Koma release his first EP. He wrote, produced, and co-produced all the four tracks in his EP.

Since then, the MTV Video Music Awards Japan nominee has participated in many projects and world tours.

Matthew Koma has achieved the following awards and nominations over the years. The BMI Pop Awards in 2014, which he won for the award-winning song, and the Billboard Music Awards in 2012 for the Top Dance song.

Koma and Hilary Duff's relationship

Matthew proposed to Duff in May 2019. At the time, they were living in New York. They were on an evening walk after such a busy day when he popped up the question, according to Duff in an interview she did.

Is Hilary Duff married? Yes. The lovebirds got married at Duff’s house in Los Angeles in a low-key wedding attended by family and friends.

Hilary wore an ivory dress with a fishtail skirt and beautiful shoulder pads during her wedding.

How did Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff meet?

Hillary and Koma met in 2015. They were working on an album titled Breath In. Breath Out. Koma wrote and produced a few songs in the album. The two songs he worked on were Breath In. Breath Out. and Arms Around a Memory.

When did they make their relationship official?

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, their daughter Banks and son Luca, pose on the steps of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park on July 23, 2021, in Anaheim, California. Photo: Christian Thompson

Source: Getty Images

The couple made public their relationship in January 2017. This is after they posed together on the red carpet at the pre-SAG Awards at Chateau Marmont. Word has it that they later split for a few months because of their busy schedules and later rekindled their romance in October of the same year.

Hilary Duff's children

The couple has two kids together, Banks Violet, who is now two years old, and Mae James, born in 2021. Hillary came with her son, Luca Cruz, 9. From the first marriage.

Who did Hilary Duff have her first child with? Duff and Mike Comrie, retired National Hockey League ( NHL) player, started dating in 2007. Duff and Mike got engaged three years later and married on August 14th, 21010. The couple welcomed their son on March 20th, 2012.

What happened between Hilary Duff and her husband? Duff and Mike split later in 2014 though they continued to co-parent their son.

They divorced officially in February 2016, citing inimical differences. In the filing, she requested both physical and legal joint custody of the son. She didn't want her son to be affected by the split.

How many baby daddies Does Hilary Duff have?

Duff has three children, namely Luca, Violet, and Mae. Luca was born in 2012 with Mike, Duff’s first husband; hence Duff has one baby daddy.

Hillary Duff's wedding ring

Hilary Duff shows off her engagement ring as she signs copies of her book Elixir at Books and Books on October 15, 2010, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Larry Marano

Source: Getty Images

Duff displayed her ring on Instagram on May 9th, 2019, and fans went wild. The ring is a cushion-cut of either platinum or white gold. Solitaire rings are becoming more popular simply because they are classy, elegant, and are well priced.

Hillary Duff's wedding ring is more refined as it seems to be more elongated with cushion cuts of around four carats.

Hilary Duff's husband is caring and supportive of his family. His contribution to the music industry illustrates how dedicated he is to his profession and how much he enjoys singing.

