Jason Isaacs: age, wife, movies and TV shows, net worth, latest updates

While many actors and wannabe actors are out there chasing a career in front of the camera, it takes more than talent to excel in the movie industry. A successful actor will have a magnetic and endearing personality on and off the stage. One of such people is Jason Isaacs, who has been in the industry for over three decades and counting.

Jason Isaacs is as intriguing as the characters he plays in movies and television shows. His versatility is never in doubt. He is not shy of playing gay parts in movies even though he is straight and can be a villainous antihero if that is what you are looking for. The English-born actor is also renowned for his voiceover acting roles in video games and animations.

Early life and education

The British actor was born on the 6th of June, 1963, to Eric and Sheila Isaacs in Childwall, Liverpool, England. So, how old is Jason Isaacs? The British actor is 58 years old.

Jason's family values education, and this is evident in the children's career path.

What is Jason Isaacs' nationality? Jason Isaacs is a British national by birth. However, he has Jewish ancestry, which played a significant part in his career. Isaacs suggested that it was difficult to live as a Jewish person in England while growing up because of systemic racism.

This prompted his parents to relocate from Liverpool to Northwest London, where he attended the Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School. The actor is the third out of four sons. His brothers, Brent, Damian, and Geoff, are in the law, medicine, and accounting professions.

Jason graduated with a law degree from Bristol University in the United Kingdom in 1985, but his heart was in the show business world. He had been involved in some productions while in the university.

As a result, he went to the Central School of Speech and Drama in London between 1985 and 1988, where he got a degree in acting.

Career

Jason delved into professional acting immediately after graduating from an acting school. His first movie role was in The Tall Guy, where he was a doctor. Then, he debuted in a television series, Capital City, in 1989. After that, acting roles came knocking on his door, and he took the opportunity to hone his skills seriously.

Jason Isaacs' Harry Potter movie feature is arguably his most prominent role to date. He was one of the villains in the magical film series and appeared in five of the movie's series.

Because of the movie, fans have kept asking questions, including, "Are Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton related? Biologically, the answer is no, but in the movie world, the answer will be yes. Jason Isaacs was Tom Felton's father in Harry Potter.

Jason played Lucius Malfoy while Tom was Draco Malfoy, and together with Helen McCrory, they formed a deadly antagonistic family.

More so, Jason Isaacs' Star Trek appearance in 2017 is worthy of note. The actor is known for playing several military roles in different movies and television shows. So, who is Jason Isaacs playing in Star trek? The British actor played Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery.

Jason is also a voiceover actor. He has voiced over some popular video games and animated movies.

Jason Isaacs' movies and TV shows

Mr Jason's acting career is quite robust, and his list of movies and television shows features will amaze you. Some of his TV shows and movies include:

Family

Jason Isaacs is a husband and father, away from the bustle of acting. He met his wife, Emma Hewitt, in 1987. Emma Hewitt and Jason Isaacs' relationship became official in 2001 when they got married even though they lived together for a long time before then. The union is Lily (2002) and Ruby (2005).

How much is Jason Isaacs worth?

Jason Isaacs' net worth is estimated at $12 million. He has earned his wealth thanks to his lucrative acting and voiceover career. Interestingly, he made a lot of money from his appearance in Harry Potter, Star Trek, and other high grossing movies.

Latest updates

Jason Isaacs' career may look like a stroll in the park, but this is far from the truth. Apart from switching from law to acting, he battled with drugs and alcohol abuse for a long time. However, he has been sober for more than a decade. He shared the journey with fans on social media and suggested that his wife is one of his driving forces.

Jason Isaacs is now one of the most celebrated English actors out there, even though he had to fight off institutionalised racism as a Jewish-British kid in England. He is also vocal about those years of fear and how it shaped some of his movie characters.

