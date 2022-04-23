Malcolm Washington: Age, family, net worth, movies, wife

Although he was born into a family of celebrities, Malcolm Washington did everything possible to make a name for himself. He struggled to rise from the bottom despite having a background that would throw him to the top. Today, his hard work, dedication, and focus have placed him high in the film industry.

Malcolm Washington is an American producer, film director, and writer. He is also famous for being the son of the well-known award-winning actor Denzel Washington. The producer has taken part in the production of great films such as Chef, Trouble Man, Trouble Man, The Dispute, and The Benny Got Shot.

Malcolm Washington’s profile summary

Full name : Malcolm Washington

: Malcolm Washington Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 10 April 1991

10 April 1991 Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)

31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Los Angeles, U.S.A

Los Angeles, U.S.A Current residence: Los Angeles, U.S.A

Los Angeles, U.S.A Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother: Pauletta

Pauletta Father: Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Siblings: John David, Katia, and Olivia

John David, Katia, and Olivia University : University of Pennsylvania

: University of Pennsylvania Profession: Producer, film director, and writer

Producer, film director, and writer Net worth: $2 million

Early life

Malcolm was born in Los Angeles, U.S.A. His parents are prominent Hollywood celebrities, Denzel and Pauletta. Malcolm has three siblings; John David, Katia, and Olivia. Olivia and Malcolm are twins.

Malcolm’s family is of African American ethnicity. They are American nationals. He acquired his basic education in a private school in Los Angeles. Later he went to the University of Pennsylvania to further his studies.

While in the university, Malcolm was active in basketball. The film producer graduated from the university with a degree in Film Studies.

How old is Malcolm Washington?

As of 2022, he is 31 years old and was born on 10 April 1991.

Career

Malcolm was a great basketball player while in college. He played the point guard position. His basketball stats include:

Games Played/Started: 19/1

Minutes: 76 (4.0 mpg)

Points: 11 (0.6 ppg)

Rebounds: 5 (0.3 RPG)

FG Pct.: .154 (2-13)

3FG Pct.: .000 (0-4)

FT Pct.: .583 (7-12)

Assists: 7

Turnovers: 6

Blocked Shots: 0

Steals: 5

The success in basketball did not excite Malcolm. The player went ahead to pursue his childhood dream, filming.

Filming career

Malcolm had an interest in films and filmmaking from a tender. His interest was contributed by the fact that he grew up amidst Hollywood celebrities, including his parents and siblings.

In 2014, Malcolm became the assistant producer of Jon Favreau's adventure comedy Chef. Unfortunately, the movie did not fetch much, and Washington went underground for a couple of years until 2016 when he joined as a second assistant director in the Jackson Young short film Trouble Man.

In 2017, he took the roles of director, assistant director, producer, and writer. The star’s first project was as an assistant to Spike Lee in the TV series She’s Gotta Have It. She held the position for eight episodes. The comedy was an instant hit.

Malcolm’s next project for 2017 was being an assistant director of the Marc Pannia short film The Last Bookstore. Later in the same year, Denzel’s son became the producer of the comedy-drama Summer of 17.

Writing and directing

The producer’s crowning moment was when he decided to write and direct a short film Benny Got Shot, released in November 2017. The film was greatly received by audiences.

The recognition led him to bag The Atlanta Film Festival awards for their 2017 Filmmaker-to-Watch Award. Additionally, it was screened during the Palm Springs Short films 2017 edition and was lucky to be selected to be screened at the Los Angeles Short Film Showcase.

The celebrity rode on this success and embarked on to direct an upcoming TV series, I, Too, Dream America. Later, he produced the 2019 short film The Dispute. Malcolm Washington’s movies have made him rise higher in the entertainment industry.

Who is Malcolm Washington’s wife?

Malcolm has kept his marital life private and away from the media knowledge. As of 2022, the celeb has not disclosed any of his relationships or children. However, he is close to his parents and siblings.

What is Malcolm Washington’s net worth?

He has accumulated a decent wealth through production, directing, and writing film-related projects. As of 2022, the star allegedly has a net worth of approximately $2 million.

Malcolm Washington’s fast facts

Malcolm Washington is a multi-talented star who had achieved success as a basketball player during his college days but decided to follow his initial dream of filming. Despite being a celebrity child, the producer has looked his way to the top independently and has accumulated a decent net worth.

