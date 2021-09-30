Canadian actress Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page age, net worth, movies, coming out

Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page is a transgender actor and producer from Canada. Page was designated female at birth and named Ellen before transitioning and changing his name to Elliot. The actor came out as a lesbian in 2014 and a transgender person in 2020. After his name change, Ellen announced that he should be identified as he or they.

Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Philpotts-Page is well-known in the film industry for roles in Juno, Inception, and Trailer Park Boys. He has had an outstanding career so far and has to prove it. Yet, despite his success, not many know about the journey Ellen has taken to reach stardom.

Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's profile summary

Birth name: Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page

Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page Alias: Elliot Page

Elliot Page Gender: Trans

Trans Date of birth: February 21, 1987

February 21, 1987 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada

Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada Age: 34 years old (2021)

34 years old (2021) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Weight: 48 kg

48 kg Height: 5 feet 1 inches or 155cm

5 feet 1 inches or 155cm Build: Athletic

Athletic Religion: Secular

Secular Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Former spouse: Emma Portner

Emma Portner Education: Halifax Grammar School, Queen Elizabeth High School, Shambhala School

Halifax Grammar School, Queen Elizabeth High School, Shambhala School Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's Instagram : @elliotpage

: @elliotpage Net worth: $12 Million

Early life and education

Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page was born in Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada, on February 21, 1987. He is 34 years old as of 2021, and his horoscope sign is Pisces. His parents are Martha Philpotts, a teacher, and Dennis Page, a graphic artist.

Ellen went to Halifax Grammar School up until grade 10. After primary education, he proceeded to join Queen Elizabeth High School and the Shambhala School, where he graduated in 2005.

Page then joined the Vaughan Road Academy for tertiary education, where he spent two years studying in the Interact Program.

Career

Actress Ellen Page arrives for the premiere of Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" Season 1 in Hollywood on February 12, 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ellen began his career in 1997 when he featured in the CBC television film Pit Pony. He was ten years old then, and his performance as Maggie Maclean in the film earned him a nomination for the Young Artist Award.

Page appeared in a TV series version of Pit Pony from 1997 to 2000. The show was a success, so the producers decided to make a TV version of it.

In 2002, the actor starred in Marion Bridge and the Trailer Park Boys TV series. Three years later, he starred in the hit film Hard Candy, a flick that earned him an Austin Film Critics Association Award.

In 2006, Ellen starred in X-Men: The Last Stand. One year later, the star made another milestone when he starred in Juno. His performance in the film earned him critical accolades and propelled his career further.

Ellen went on to appear in many films and TV series between 2007 and 2014. His career progressed well with roles in The Tracey Fragments, The Stone Angel, Vanishing of the Bees and many more.

In 2015, the actor entered production. He starred in and produced Freeheld, a film about Laurel Hester, based on a 2007 short film of the same name. Critics were split on the film, with Rotten Tomatoes giving the cast an average score.

In 2016, he co-starred as the titular character in Tallulah. In this flick, he reunited with a director he had worked with previously in Juno. Three years later, Page starred in the Tales of the City as Shawna Hopkins, which received positive reviews.

In August 2021, the actor collaborated with Mark Rendall for a music release on Bandcamp. The three-track EP has been described as a "lo-fi bedroom pop adventure" in the press.

Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's movies and TV shows

The Juno actor has had a successful career. His movies have received recognition worldwide. Here they are below:

Movies

2002 - The Wet Season

2002 - Marion Bridge Joanie

2003 - Touch & Go

2003 - Love That Boy Suzanna

2004 - Wilby Wonderful

2005 - Hard Candy

2005 - Mouth to Mouth

2006 - X-Men: The Last Stand

2007 - An American Crime

2007 - Juno

2007 - The Tracey Fragments

2007 - The Stone Angel

2008 - Smart People

2009 - Vanishing of the Bees

2009 - Whip It Bliss

2010 - Peacock

2010 - Inception

2010 - Super

2012 - To Rome with Love

2013 - The East

2013 - Touchy Feely

2014 - X-Men: Days of Future Past

2014 - Tiny Detectives

2015 - Into the Forest

2015 - Freeheld

2016 - Tallulah

2016 - Window Horses

2016 - My Life as a Zucchini

2017 - My Days of Mercy

2017 - The Cured

2017 - Flatliners

2019 - There's Something in the Water

TV Shows

1997 - Pit Pony

1999–2000 - Pit Pony

2002 - Trailer Park Boys

2002 - Rideau Hall

2003 - Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story

2003 - Going for Broke

2003 - Ghost Cat

2004 - I Downloaded a Ghost

2004 - ReGenesis

2008 - Saturday Night Live

2009 - The Simpsons

2011 - Glenn Martin, DDS

2011 - Tilda

2012 - Family Guy

2013 - Out There

2016–2017 - Gaycation

2019–present - The Umbrella Academy

2019 - Tales of the City

Ellen Grace coming out

Was Elliot Page born a man? No. The Umbrella Academy actor was born a girl. He first came out as a lesbian in 2014, but in 2020, he revealed that he is transgender and had changed his name to Elliot. This announcement sparked interest in Page's personal life, with fans wondering who Ellen Page's wife was.

Is Ellen Grace Philpotts Page married?

Ellen Page and Emma Portner attend Tales of the City New York premiere at Metrograph. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

No. Page's current relationship status isn't known. But, he has been married before. So, who was Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's wife? He was married to Emma Portner, a Canadian professional dancer, and choreographer.

The two met after Page noticed Emma on Instagram. Theirs was love at first sight story as the two dated for a while before tying the knot in January 2018. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last long as they separated in mid-2020 and divorced in early 2021.

Ellen Page's net worth

Ellen Page has an estimated net worth of $12 million, making her one of Canada's wealthiest and influential actors. He accumulated most of his wealth from his acting career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star has also made money from real estate. In 2014, Page bought a house in LA's Nichols Canyon for $1.7 million and sold it a few years later for $2.1 million.

Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's height

How tall is the famed actor? The star stands 5 feet 1 inches or 155 cm tall.

Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page is, without a doubt, one of today's most talented actors. The number of films he has appeared in and the awards he has received showcase his talent. Fans are always eager to see what this superstar comes up with next.

