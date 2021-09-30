Canadian actress Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page age, net worth, movies, coming out
Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page is a transgender actor and producer from Canada. Page was designated female at birth and named Ellen before transitioning and changing his name to Elliot. The actor came out as a lesbian in 2014 and a transgender person in 2020. After his name change, Ellen announced that he should be identified as he or they.
Philpotts-Page is well-known in the film industry for roles in Juno, Inception, and Trailer Park Boys. He has had an outstanding career so far and has awards to prove it. Yet, despite his success, not many know about the journey Ellen has taken to reach stardom.
Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's profile summary
- Birth name: Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page
- Alias: Elliot Page
- Gender: Trans
- Date of birth: February 21, 1987
- Birth sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada
- Age: 34 years old (2021)
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Weight: 48 kg
- Height: 5 feet 1 inches or 155cm
- Build: Athletic
- Religion: Secular
- Relationship status: Divorced
- Former spouse: Emma Portner
- Education: Halifax Grammar School, Queen Elizabeth High School, Shambhala School
- Profession: Actor, producer
- Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's Instagram: @elliotpage
- Net worth: $12 Million
Early life and education
Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page was born in Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada, on February 21, 1987. He is 34 years old as of 2021, and his horoscope sign is Pisces. His parents are Martha Philpotts, a teacher, and Dennis Page, a graphic artist.
Ellen went to Halifax Grammar School up until grade 10. After primary education, he proceeded to join Queen Elizabeth High School and the Shambhala School, where he graduated in 2005.
Page then joined the Vaughan Road Academy for tertiary education, where he spent two years studying in the Interact Program.
Career
Ellen began his career in 1997 when he featured in the CBC television film Pit Pony. He was ten years old then, and his performance as Maggie Maclean in the film earned him a nomination for the Young Artist Award.
Page appeared in a TV series version of Pit Pony from 1997 to 2000. The show was a success, so the producers decided to make a TV version of it.
In 2002, the actor starred in Marion Bridge and the Trailer Park Boys TV series. Three years later, he starred in the hit film Hard Candy, a flick that earned him an Austin Film Critics Association Award.
In 2006, Ellen starred in X-Men: The Last Stand. One year later, the star made another milestone when he starred in Juno. His performance in the film earned him critical accolades and propelled his career further.
Ellen went on to appear in many films and TV series between 2007 and 2014. His career progressed well with roles in The Tracey Fragments, The Stone Angel, Vanishing of the Bees and many more.
In 2015, the actor entered production. He starred in and produced Freeheld, a film about Laurel Hester, based on a 2007 short film of the same name. Critics were split on the film, with Rotten Tomatoes giving the cast an average score.
In 2016, he co-starred as the titular character in Tallulah. In this flick, he reunited with a director he had worked with previously in Juno. Three years later, Page starred in the Tales of the City as Shawna Hopkins, which received positive reviews.
In August 2021, the actor collaborated with Mark Rendall for a music release on Bandcamp. The three-track EP has been described as a "lo-fi bedroom pop adventure" in the press.
Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's movies and TV shows
The Juno actor has had a successful career. His movies have received recognition worldwide. Here they are below:
Movies
- 2002 - The Wet Season
- 2002 - Marion Bridge Joanie
- 2003 - Touch & Go
- 2003 - Love That Boy Suzanna
- 2004 - Wilby Wonderful
- 2005 - Hard Candy
- 2005 - Mouth to Mouth
- 2006 - X-Men: The Last Stand
- 2007 - An American Crime
- 2007 - Juno
- 2007 - The Tracey Fragments
- 2007 - The Stone Angel
- 2008 - Smart People
- 2009 -Vanishing of the Bees
- 2009 - Whip It Bliss
- 2010 - Peacock
- 2010 - Inception
- 2010 - Super
- 2012 - To Rome with Love
- 2013 - The East
- 2013 - Touchy Feely
- 2014 - X-Men: Days of Future Past
- 2014 - Tiny Detectives
- 2015 - Into the Forest
- 2015 - Freeheld
- 2016 - Tallulah
- 2016 - Window Horses
- 2016 - My Life as a Zucchini
- 2017 - My Days of Mercy
- 2017 - The Cured
- 2017 - Flatliners
- 2019 - There's Something in the Water
TV Shows
- 1997 - Pit Pony
- 1999–2000 - Pit Pony
- 2002 - Trailer Park Boys
- 2002 - Rideau Hall
- 2003 - Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story
- 2003 - Going for Broke
- 2003 - Ghost Cat
- 2004 - I Downloaded a Ghost
- 2004 - ReGenesis
- 2008 - Saturday Night Live
- 2009 - The Simpsons
- 2011 - Glenn Martin, DDS
- 2011 - Tilda
- 2012 - Family Guy
- 2013 - Out There
- 2016–2017 - Gaycation
- 2019–present - The Umbrella Academy
- 2019 - Tales of the City
Ellen Grace coming out
Was Elliot Page born a man? No. The Umbrella Academy actor was born a girl. He first came out as a lesbian in 2014, but in 2020, he revealed that he is transgender and had changed his name to Elliot. This announcement sparked interest in Page's personal life, with fans wondering who Ellen Page's wife was.
Is Ellen Grace Philpotts Page married?
No. Page's current relationship status isn't known. But, he has been married before. So, who was Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's wife? He was married to Emma Portner, a Canadian professional dancer, and choreographer.
The two met after Page noticed Emma on Instagram. Theirs was love at first sight story as the two dated for a while before tying the knot in January 2018. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last long as they separated in mid-2020 and divorced in early 2021.
Ellen Page's net worth
Ellen Page has an estimated net worth of $12 million, making her one of Canada's wealthiest and influential actors. He accumulated most of his wealth from his acting career.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star has also made money from real estate. In 2014, Page bought a house in LA's Nichols Canyon for $1.7 million and sold it a few years later for $2.1 million.
Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page's height
How tall is the famed actor? The star stands 5 feet 1 inches or 155 cm tall.
Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page is, without a doubt, one of today's most talented actors. The number of films he has appeared in and the awards he has received showcase his talent. Fans are always eager to see what this superstar comes up with next.
