On an edition of The Day Show, a young girl who started fixing motorbikes since she was only 3 came to display her talent

On the show with Berla Mundi, the girl was able to mention the different parts of a motorbike which she can ride as well

Social media users have been expressing their pleasant thoughts on the video

A girl from The Day TV show on TV3 Ghana is gaining massive attention on social media after displaying her talent in what is regarded as a male-dominated craft.

In a clip that was shared on the verified Facebook handle of the media establishment, Berla Mundi was stunned as the little girl took her through the various parts of a motorbike.

According to the young lady who started fixing motorbikes when she was three, her uncle was the one who taught her about bikes and she already knows how to ride.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some of the pleasant comments Ghanaians made about the girl's talent and brilliance.

Jessie Arkosuah Khay indicated:

My cousin is in Bolgatanga and 12 years she knows all and can ride too. She even scares me when she rides with top speed. But kudos to this lovely girl

Kwaku Darko commented:

This show is trying to mimic Harvey's show but unfortunately, Ghanaian kids are timid due to how we are raised. It makes it difficult for children to express themselves in front of an adult. That is what we are experiencing here. And oh! She seems nervous too.

Kudiewu Mordecai mentioned:

The girl is clever but she is timid and looks scared. Some of the African parenting styles need to be changed, especially the shouting at and insulting kids. Always being forced to say "please" to prove they are humble. African child, brilliant and afraid.

Girl on The Day Show Credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

Previously, the twinner of Talented Kids 2021, Akwadaa Nyame, shared an emotional story about how his father rejected him when his mother was pregnant with him.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the eight-year-old Akwadaa Nyame, also called Raymond Nyarko, was in church to give thanks to God for a successful competition.

With a heart full of praise, Akwadaa Nyame revealed that when his mother conceived him, his father rejected her, in effect, rejecting him too.

