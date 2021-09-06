The lecturer is seen struggling to figure out the solution to a mathematics problem

In the video, students are seen joining the lecturer to help him solve the problem

A lady was also seen laughing at what was going on

A video has yet again surfaced online which has been gathering a lot of reactions.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on an Instagram handle called bongoideas, it appears a university lecturer was struggling to solve a mathematics question on the board.

The lecturer, whose identity was not revealed, stood in front of the class, figuring out what the problem is.

Some of the students joined him in front, trying to help him solve the problem.

A lady was seen in the video laughing at what was going on.

Netizens who saw this took to the comments section to share their opinions on the video.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@bongoideas commented:

Lecturer unable to find X

@francisanning replied:

That stubborn x was in one of the students pocket

from @ayilimoah:

Hmmm, it's not easy ooo. The man is sweating under cool air .

@exousia_yawson commented:

It does happen to err is human wai

YEN.com.gh recently reported that, a male lecturer has been receiving praises on social media following his kind gesture to a student who came to class with a child.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lecturer was seen playing a motherly role as he carried the baby of a student while he lectured.

The unidentified Delta State University lecturer, Abraka would pat the child at the back, a way of keeping the kid calm.

He dictated notes to the students while he paced back and forth.

Many people hailed the academic as a model for other lecturers. Others took a swipe at lecturers who bark at students that come to class with kids to exit the premises with their children.

@newbornbaby01 said:

''Na this kind lecturer we dey pray for. No be the one wey go send you commot if pikin dey cry.''

@justsmith1a wrote:

''My Lecturer then Kene George will shout and shout until the kid gets so scared and stop crying.''

