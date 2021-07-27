Akufo-Addo flies to the United Kingdom to attend Global Education Summit

President Akufo-Addo has flown out of Ghana for an official visit to the United Kingdom

The president is expected back in the country on Sunday, August 1, 2021

While in the UK, Akufo-Addo will be attending the Global Education Summit

Accra - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has flown out of Ghana for an official visit to the United Kingdom.

According to a 3news report, he was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The president is expected back in the country on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

While in the UK, President Akufo-Addo will be leading Ghana’s delegation to attend the Global Education Summit, to be held from Wednesday, July 28 in London.

The president will be attending the summit per invitation from British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Kenya’s, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Global Education Summit: Financing GPE 2021-2025, will be a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all children.

A centre-piece of the Summit will be the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories

At the invitation of the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the Emerging Business Intelligence & Innovation (EBII) Group, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the 2021 African Investments Risks and Compliance (IRC) Summit, on Friday, July 30 at the University of Oxford where he will be attending as a Special Guest of Honour.

Ghana to go back to HIPC

Meanwhile, former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that Akufo-Addo's borrowing trend could plunge the country back into the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC).

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, he said if the government continues to borrow to undertake various projects and activities despite the risings debt stock of the country, Ghana will head back to HIPC.

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency made the remarks in a presentation he delivered at the NDC Ranking Members' Forum on policy dialogue on Ghana’s economy on Monday, July 26, 2021.

