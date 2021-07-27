607 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be 'wee' have been intercepted by Immigration officials

The parcels packaged in oval and square shapes were found in a green Toyota Hiace with registration number GN 5733-18

The driver together with the other occupants were nowhere to be found when Immigration officers got to the vehicle

Wli Todzi - Six hundred and seven parcels of dried leaves suspected to be 'wee' have been intercepted by Immigration officials at Wli Todzi in the Volta Region.

According to a report filed by Citinews, dried leaves which were in packages in oval and square shapes were found in a green Toyota Hiace with registration number GN 5733-18.

The officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Wli Afegame border post intercepted the bus containing the package which was headed towards Togo from Ghana upon a tip-off.

607 parcels of 'wee' intercepted at Wli Todzi in the Volta region by Immigration officials Photo credit: Citinewsroom

How were packages intercepted?

Confirming the news, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Odoi Jeffery Nii Laryea, said personnel were on patrol when they received a call about a vehicle they suspected was carrying contraband goods.

The Commander further explained that his team had reinforcement and proceeded to the scene at about 10:30 pm only to check the vehicle to find the parcels of the substance.

The parcels had “Boss”, “JK”, “SH”, and “3.” boldly inscribed on them.

Unfortunately for the GIS patrol team, the driver together with the other occupants were nowhere to be found when they got to the vehicle

The Assistant Superintendent urged the public to avoid dealing in dangerous substances, adding that anybody caught with such products would face the law.

