A pastor has been captured on camera telling his church members to bribe his angels so that they can enjoy the grace functioning in him

According to the man of God, the church members need to bring money to the altar to fulfil the assignments his angels has sent him to do

He said this money will make his assignments easier and the angels will work faster for anyone who brings it

A pastor has caused quite a stir on social media after telling his church members to bribe his angels so that his grace can work for them.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the pastor said he needs the church members' money on the altar so that grace can touch them.

According to the Christian cleric, the only way the grace functioning in him can work for members of his church is if they can bribe his angels.

He needs money for assignment

The pastor said his angels have given him assignments to do, adding that the more money in his hands for the assignment, the faster he is able to deliver what he has been sent to do.

According to the man of God, once people make his assignment easier, his angels will work for them faster.

In his words:

"We need your money to come on my altar so that my altar will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you come and bribe my angel.

"Because the more money in my hand, the faster I reach the assignment they gave to me. So the easier you make the assignment, the faster they work for you, there is no juju in it."

Many react to the video

@uchewalawala said:

"Since when do angels take bribes? Seeing all these things just makes me so sad."

@cashmekus wrote:

"Format everywhere!!"

@xpertcomputer_laptops commented:

"There’s no other way to come out straight than this."

@original_od_unique wrote:

"End time is not far from us."

In other news, a pastor has got many talking on social media after his church members stoned him with cash and made money rain on the altar.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the unidentified pastor who was said to be celebrating his birthday could be seen smiling as some church members sprayed naira notes on him.

At a point, the members were tired of spraying the money and decided to stone him with wads of cash which the pastor caught.

