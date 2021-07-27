The Ghana Music Awards USA 2021 has been held in New Jersey on Saturday, August 21, 2021

US-based gospel singer Maureen Biniyam was among the winners on the night as she took home one award

Corgie was named the US-based Discovery of the Year ahead of a host of other talented artistes

US-based Ghanaian gospel entrant Maureen Biniyam has got a massive boost to her career after winning an award at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Biniyam was crowned as the US-based Discovery Of The Year at the event which was held in New Jersey on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The Love Is Kind singer who found herself in the same category with Sarah Sings, Ayeley Jane Dj Wise, Und Xray, among others pipped them to emerged the winner.

Maureen Biniyam, known for her vocal dexterity and great songwriting abilities, added to her laurels a well-deserved plaque of honour.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh after the award, she expressed gratitude to all those who have supported her ministry until now.

“Hello friends,family and fans we made it together and I’m here to say thank you soo much for your immense support since the inception of my ministry,” Biniyam said.

Maureen who is blessed with the Gift of songwriting has lots of records to her credit.

Her recent single Your Name (Remix) is out and blessing lives.

Hertie Corgie also wins

Meanwhile, another US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Herty Corgie also won two awards at the just ended Ghana Music Awards USA.

Corgie took home the US-based Gospel Artiste and Female Vocalist awards at the ceremony.

The award has established Herty Corgie as one of the great forces to reckon with in the gospel industry in the diaspora and here in Ghana.

Hertie Corgie's overflow concert

The award for Hertie Corgie comes just two months after she held the 2021 edition of her Overflow Concert in the United States.

The concert held in Maryland saw Empress Gifty, Becky Nyamane, Pastor Esinu, and others joining Corgie to bless the audience with fine performances.

The ministrations got many people getting on their feet to dance and also giving testimonies thereafter.

