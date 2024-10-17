Afronita was recently spotted having a field day with Famaye's infectious new single

The viral star gave fans a taste of her musical talent as he performed to thrill her audience

A snippet of her in action has popped up on social media and garnered significant traction on social media

Fameye's Very Soon became a fan favourite thanks to its awe-inspiring lyrics and social media frenzy.

The song has gained the attention of many choreographers, including the DWP Academy.

Top dancers like Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama have already submitted their entries for the song's viral dance challenge.

Ex-DWP Academy star Afronita sings Fameye's latest hit Very Soon Photo source: Instagram/Afronitaaa, TIkTok/IamEricaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita sings Fameye's Very Soon

Ghanaian dancer who has over five million TikTok followers, has added her weight behind Fameye 's Very Soon track.

During a recent TikTok live interaction, Afronita performed the song entertaining her teeming audience.

The performance comes after her recent career milestones—registering five million followers, making her the second most followed dancer in Ghana behind Endurance Grand.

The 21-year-old Britain's Got Talent sensation was gifted a brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max to celebrate her new status.

Afronita excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afronita's attempt to perform Fameye's latest hit.

Trenycehevens🦋💖 said:

"Dani don’t worry do your thing they will adjust 💖✌️the lyrics is heavy eisshh 😂😂😂"

🎀Bevelynbae🎀📌 wrote:

"Ahhhh 😂😂😂 Erika create your own heaven 😂😂😂 coz your caption nu 🤭🤣🤣"

Trenycehevens🦋💖 noted:

"Very soon kaish 🎉💖🔥observers are worried 😫"

Juanita remarked:

"Stargyal to the whole wiase🥰🥰"

user4410533828318 commented:

"chiill ne de33 waa chill li paaa😂😂😂 please remember us wai 😂😂😂"

Akosua_Kiskid✨😍 added:

"Wow I love this song papa"

Fameye meets DWP Academt

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye had been spotted with Endurnace Grand, Lisa Quama. and other at the DWP Academy's dance studio.

The singer attempted the viral dance challenge created by the Academy for his new song Very Soon.

After their meet-up, the DWP Academy established on social media that Fameye's trending new single was the number one song in Ghana, with competition from other top contenders, including Stonebwoy's Jejereje.

Source: YEN.com.gh