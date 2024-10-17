King Promise has submitted the songs from his 2024 album, True To Self, for Grammy consideration

The Ghanaian singer is looking to score three nominations at the 67th edition of the global awards event

The 67th Grammy nominees list will be publicly announced on Friday, November 8, 2024

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, has begun his quest to earn recognition for his music projects at the 67th Grammys.

Ghanaian singer King Promise launches his bid to earn nominations at the 67th Grammys. Photo source: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee has made significant strides in the entertainment industry in the year under review.

King Promise won three awards at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), released his third studio album, True To Self, in June and embarked on a world tour.

The singer is now looking to add a Grammy nomination to top off his impressive year after the Recording Academy opened the window for artists across the globe to submit their music projects for possible nominations.

King Promise launches Grammy nomination bid

King Promise hopes to join his colleague Rocky Dawuni in the race to earn a nomination at the grand event, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The Ghanaian singer is seeking nominations in three major Grammy award categories. He has submitted his 12-track True To Self album for consideration for the Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album award.

King Promise has also submitted three songs from his 2024 album, Paranoid, Paris and Perfect Combi, for a possible nomination in the Best African Music Performance category.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will honour only recordings, compositions, and artistes released during the eligibility period from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024, and selected by the Recording Academy members.

The next Grammy nominees will be announced on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Check out the social media post below:

King Promise connects with Rema in Malaysia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise and Rema were spotted hanging out together in Malaysia.

Photos and videos showed the Ghanaian singer approaching Rema backstage after the latter finished his performance at his concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh