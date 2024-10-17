Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie took to his social media platform to remind fans about his achievements in the music industry

He wrote that he was the first rapper to do something as he left blank spaces for his fans to fill in with his achievements

Many people mentioned several things which he was the first to do as a Ghanaian rapper, while others lashed out at him

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie has bragged about his achievements in the Ghanaian music industry as he indulged his fans to help him list them.

Ghanaians blast Sarkodie as he brags about his achievements in the music industry. Image credit: @sarkodie

Sarkodie brags about his achievements

Taking to his X account, the celebrated rapper shared a picture of himself looking serious and seated comfortably in his office.

In the caption of the post on X, he urged his fans to finish the sentence by mentioning things he was the first to do as a Ghanaian rapper.

As the brand ambassador for First Bank Ghana, Sarkodie sought to connect his achievements to the name of the brand he represents.

"First Rapper to ………………….," he wrote on X.

Below is the post about Sarkodie bragging on X:

Netizens react to Sarkodie's post

Many of his fans who reacted to the post mentioned his achievements and hailed him for his contribution to the Ghana music industry.

Others were unhappy with his silence on illegal mining, also known in Ghana as galamsey, and lashed out at him in the comments section.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@Donsarkcess said:

"- Win the BET Award - Win a BET Hiphop award - Sellout the Apollo - Hit 100million views on a video (soon) - Sellout the Indigo 02 - Chart Apple Music US/UK Hiphop Album with 4 albums - Chart in over 40 countries on Apple Music with 4 Albums - Have Don sarkcess as his fan 🐺🫵🏽"

@AnnanPerry said:

"To openly campaigned for his political but failed to reach Grammys after several years of hint."

@badbrace09 said:

"You dey see your body o. I don’t blame you. We no get correct rappers for this country."

@KarenMellisa2 said:

"post about ending sars but didn’t give a sh*t when his country needed his voice 💕"

Sarkodie photo angers anti-galamsey protesters

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Sarkodie posted a picture of himself laughing and angered the anti-galamsey protesters.

The viral photo was an ad for First Bank Ghana. It showed him in an office setting wearing a button-down shirt and a tie.

Many Ghanaians on X called Sarkodie out for being silent about the fight against illegal mining that is plaguing Ghana.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

