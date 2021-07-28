A group of students who finished from Coal City University in Enugu had a field day as a student rained money on them

Without any iota of pride, the graduating students created a melee as they helped themselves to the notes

Many people expressed sadness at the situation, saying at a time when many countries are technologically advanced, Nigerians are still stuck in showing off

A viral video shared by @Instablog9ja has shown graduating students of Coal City University, Enugu in a frenzy as money rained on them.

In the clip that has stirred massive comments from Nigerians, the students struggled to pick as many of the notes as they could.

Students hailed him

A student in a green cloth and a bag strapped across his shoulder could be seen throwing money in the air.

He created a big environment of frenzy as his colleagues called his name and hailed him to high heavens.

What kind of show-off is this?

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

slemzy_official said:

"When will all these nonsense stop na it doesn't make sense at all."

softigbogurl said:

"Which money? Omo na snapchat filter i dey see."

beebo2311 said:

"Aboki Suya sellers go recieve fake money tire."

wisdomcounsellin said:

"Moral lesson: a lot has changed about graduating students in Nigeria. Their counterparts in developed countries won't be doing this. How did we get here?"

susyylicious22 said:

"Money dey this yahoo business oh."

