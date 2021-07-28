Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with a new video

The burgeoning singer has dropped the video on Instagram and it has garnered a lot of reactions

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Burgeoning Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with a video which is causing a stir on social media.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known as Ebony Reigns, dropped a no makeup video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen standing in what looked like her bedroom as she posed for the camera.

Choqolate GH causes stir on social media with new video; fans react. Source: Instagram/choqolateGH

Source: Instagram

Choqolate GH decided to flaunt her natural face for all to see how pretty she is even without make-up.

In the photo, Choqolate GH was seen wearing a blue tubed-top and bodycon pair of trainers as it appeared she was getting ready to go out to train.

Choqolate GH turned her head to look behind as the camera was placed in the opposite direction.

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over the singer's natural beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

kabailanoel came in with the comment: "so beautiful"

custodiolopez6 also wrote: "So beautifully baby"

daniel2377 had this to say: "too hot princess"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

Speaking about videos, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, the ex-wife of comedian Funny Face, has remarried today, July 28, 2021, in a beautiful traditional ceremony at Weija, a suburb of Accra.

Elizabeth Ntim, who is a policewoman, tied the knot with Eric Adjei in an elaborate ceremony attended by a number of people.

The traditional marriage ceremony came off at 10:00 at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the latest couple in town were seen seated on gigantic couple chairs while dressed in regal African cloths.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper