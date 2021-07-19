A heartwarming video has warmed hearts on social media in which the parents of Steve Harvey's wife could be seen hugging each other tightly on their 60th wedding anniversary

The cute video was posted on social media by their son-in-law and many flooded the comment section to celebrate the interracial couple

The couple's beautiful daughter, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, is Steve's third wife who he got married to in 2007

The parents of Marjorie Elaine Harvey have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary and the couple could be seen in a heartwarming video hugging each other tightly on their big day.

In the video that was posted on Facebook by their son-in-law, Steve Harvey, the interracial couple embraced each other for several seconds as their guests recorded the beautiful moment.

Marjorie's mother is white and her name is Doris Ridge while her African-American father’s name is not disclosed as of yet, CelebSuburb reports.

Sharing the heartwarming video, Steve wrote:

"#MarjorieHarvey's parent’s 60th Wedding Anniversary Blessed."

Many celebrate the couple

Mary Juliet Lewis said:

"Happy Anniversary to the both of you! Beautiful video and you both look amazing. What a blessing!!"

Linda Artis commented:

"Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to your beautiful parents Steve Harvey. May God continue to bless the both of them to have many more."

Cynthia Miles wrote:

"Love is the most beautiful and important thing that we can experience in life. Happy Anniversary."

Carol Cook said:

"Beautiful, we don’t see too many couples who last this long anymore. There’s still hope. Happy Anniversary to you both."

Couple who met on Facebook mark wedding anniversary

In similar news, a man marked his 4th year wedding anniversary with his wife in adorable fashion.

The man identified as Bongani V Masilela while announcing on Facebook that their marriage is in its fourth year went down memory lane as to how he met the lady.

He revealed that they had met on Facebook and shared a screenshot of his first conversation with his woman.

Source: Yen.com.gh