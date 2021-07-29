A local man has got social media buzzing after claiming to have bought the first-ever car in his family

A few people are not convinced and one man even claims to be the car's actual owner

Locals headed to the comments section sharing their mixed reactions to the spicy exchange

A local man has got social media buzzing after sharing snaps of the new car he just bought for himself. Unfortunately, many people are convinced the car does not actually belong to him and that the post may be phoney.

Either way, the young man is sticking to his guns and proudly claims to be the first car owner in his whole family.

This man is being accused of lying about who the real owner of this car is. Images: @DlalaChampion/Twitter

Heading online, @DlalaChampion shared the good news with his many followers.

"First-person to buy a car in my family, must say I'm proud I did it," he captioned the pic of the white VW Polo.

While some social media users quickly congratulated the fella, others were in disbelief as they felt sure they had seen the car somewhere else before.

One suspicious social media user even claimed the car belonged to him.

Check out some of the comments below:

@HectorMokhali1 said:

"You mean your father didn't own any car?"

@MolotsiBrand said:

"This guy is lying, this is my car people."

@Teezy_Promking said:

"Lmao I knew I'd find the owner in the comments."

@KealebogaKgomo4 said:

"Congratulations. Can someone please send him the Polo manual."

@YunloonT said:

"No, a brother achieved something you could ever hope to achieve when you were his age, instead of asking dom questions, listen to AKA- Congratulate."

@Oupa14684233 said:

"Those oil leaks on the floor are pure evidence there was once a car in your family."

@dean_dladla said:

"Congrats bafo. Now minimise the circles. Some will be jealous."

In similar news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man identified as Chris on Twitter with the handle @_chrisp04 has shared an emotional story about his late mother paying him a visit on the day he bought his first car.

In the viral story with pictures shared on his personal handle, Chris showed that butterfly is his mother's totem, which he tattooed on his arm and was drawn on her grave.

Just after buying his new car, a butterfly came around, landed on the car, and started hovering all around it until it even settled on his daughter's hand as could be seen in a video.

