The founders of Vitae London, a UK-based philanthropic company started the business together and grew it to great heights

Photos showing how it started vs how it's currently going have been inspiring many people on Twitter

Vitae London is sold in 30 countries around the world and provide watches for many world icons including Ghana's president, Akufo-Addo

Vitae London, a business that was founded by two best friends has now gained a lot of momentum as a successful venture that is embarking on powerful social intervention programs.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter handle of the company, pictures of the founders were shared, showing how they moved from grass to grace.

In the first picture, the gentlemen were seen in suits but it was obvious that they were going through the mill at that point in their life.

Their business, Vitae London, produces elegant watches and accessories and also supports education in Sub-Saharan Africa to help many underprivileged children unlock their potential and impact their community.

On the official website of the company, it is indicated that the firm produces watches for Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

'Our watches are sold in over 30 countries worldwide, and can be found on the wrists of some of the world’s most influential people, including Richard Branson, Ava DuVernay and Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo," it said.

Friends Whose Business Vitae London Provides Nana Addo's Watches Photo Credit: @VitaeLondon

Social media reactions

Below were some pleasant comments on the grass-to-grace tweet.

@YeriIsaac said:

Wow unreal glow up. Perfect motivation for the week

@ResaMunduti indicated:

Best glow up I've seen so far

