Ghanaian presenter Sally Mann has faced heavy backlash after making some remarks about Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ghanaians who feel her recent comparison of Otumfuo and the Dormaahene was unnecessary have called her out on social media

Some netizens also educated her on the difference between Otumfuo's roles and the Dormaahene's roles

A Ghanaian presenter, Sally Mann, has incurred the wrath of social media users after she made some remarks about the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The presenter with the Multimedia Group during a recent episode of Showtym With Sally Mann compared the Asantehene to Dormaahene.

She claimed the Dormaahene and Asantehene were equals and Otumfuo's reign was not greater than other stools as has been indicated.

She further described the Asantehene as a paramount chief and not a King or the Asante Monarch as he's usually referred to.

"I agree that the Dormaahene is a big paramount chief. I also stand on behalf of my panellists on this show and the platform we are speaking on (Adom TV) to say that the Asantehene is a paramount chief. As far as we are all concerned, they are on the same level,” she said."

Why Ghanaians feel Sally Mann disrespected Otumfuo

Sally Mann's comments did not sit well with many Ghanaians. Some feel the comments were unnecessary since it was an unprovoked attack on the Asantehene.

They argued that the topic in the discussion had nothing to do with Otumfuo, therefore, drawing him into the conversation was unnecessary.

Sally and her panellists were talking about Dormaahene's role in Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident when she suddenly drew the Asantehene into the conversation.

A lady from Dormaa in a video educated Sally Mann on the difference between Otumfuo and the Dormaahene, stressing that both are not the same.

She explained that the Dormaahene rules over kingdoms in Dormaahene and his reign does not extend beyond Dormaa.

"He doesn't rule over the whole the whole Bono Region," she said. Otumfuo on the other hand rules over the whole Ashanti Region and has all kingdoms under his stool. Otumfuo has powers to enstool and destool a paramount chief but the Dormaahene does not have those powers," she added.

Who is Otumfuo Osei Tutu II?

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene (King of the Ashanti Kingdom) and one of Ghana’s most influential traditional rulers. He ascended the throne on April 26, 1999, following the passing of his predecessor, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II.

Otumfuo is considered greater than other chiefs and the only King in Ghana due to historical, political, and cultural reasons.

The Asantehene traditionally oversees several paramount chiefs within the Ashanti Kingdom, making him more powerful than any single chief. Many chiefs within the Ashanti region and beyond pledge allegiance to him.

Additionally, even though Ghana is a republic and traditional rulers have no formal political power, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is highly respected by the government and plays a key role in national affairs. His influence extends beyond Ghana, and he is often invited to international forums and diplomatic events.

Moreover, the Asantehene has been instrumental in peace negotiations, including resolving conflicts among chiefs and playing a role in national unity. His leadership style, wisdom, and ability to mediate disputes elevate his status above other traditional rulers.

Afia Pokua disrespects Asantehene

Similarly, two Ghanaian media personalities previously came under fire after making derogatory remarks about Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the two, speaking on Onua TV's Biriribi Gye Wo, weighed in on the long-standing feud between the Ashantis and the Bono.

During the discourse, Afia Pokua, a presenter with Kasapa FM spoke against the Asantehene and asked him to call his people to order but her remarks did not go well with many people.

