Will Smith plays the character of Serena and Venus Williams' father in a new movie titled King Richard

The official trailer for the film has been released and many people expect that Will will scoop an Oscar for the way he plays the role

The tennis superstars are among the executive producers of the epic film set to premiere in cinemas on 19 November

The official trailer for King Richard has been released. Will Smith portrays the character of King Richard in the movie about Serena and Venus Williams' pops.

The film based on a true story is set to hit cinemas on 19 November. It tells the story of the tennis superstars' dad from the time his daughters were young and at school and how he inspired them to become who they are today.

The trailer of the movie was shared by @chuuzus on Twitter on Wednesday, 28 July. The tweep captioned the post:

"Will Smith playing Serena and Venus Williams' father in a movie... I can’t wait to see this."

Complex reports that Venus and Serena are among the executive producers behind the film about their old man and their childhood. The publication said Venus shared during an interview on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show a few months back that King Richard is about a story of a "revolutionary" man and trailblazer.

Social media users shared that they can't wait to watch the movie when it officially drops in November. Check out some of their comments below:

@bookkeepPLUS said:

"This might be the movie that brings Smith back from a series of failures."

@KAASHMYCHECKS wrote:

"I can’t wait to watch this omg."

@english_shamar said:

"Yeah, Will Smith is about to get a Oscar nod for this one."

@Dthehairstylist commented:

"The fact that I was just crying says a lot. This is the kind of black representation that we need!"

@caribbean_king2 added:

"He better get his first Oscar for this one."

Atandwa Kani bags international role in Chronicles of a BLEEP Year Old Woman

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi actor Atandwa Kani has bagged another international role. The Black Panther star plays the character of Mthokozisi in a US comedic series titled Chronicles of a BLEEP Year Old Woman.

The show is about a grown woman who is pursuing big dreams in New York City, according to reports. Atandwa also reportedly appeared in a Malik Yoba-led series, Terror Lake Drive.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's The Tea reports that Atandwa appears in two episodes of the new series. Mzansi tweeps congratulated the star for continuing to shine the Mzansi flag high in the US.

