As the saying goes, one good turn deserves another

Sarkodie's fans have shown their appreciation to Wale for telling the world about their idol's upcoming project

"No Pressure" will be released on Friday, July 30, 2021

American rapper, Wale has shown love to Sarkodie in the run-up to the release of the latter's upcoming album "No Pressure."

Wale is one of the artistes on the album set to be released on Friday, July 30, 2021.

In a series of tweets, Sark Nation, the fan base of the Ghanaian rapper have shown their appreciation to the American for his support for their idol.

American rapper Wale shows support for Sarkodie's "No Pressure" album; Sark Nation rejoice. Photo source: @sarkodie, @wale

The album also features Cassper Nyovest (South Africa) and Giggs (United Kingdom.)

Find below the tweets by the American rapper, Wale and that of the Sark Nation.

Shwred wrote: this feature feels like a dream tho ... if only most of the pple here knew how big u r Clapping hands sign thanks for doing this @Wale

MjayBlak said: "Thanks gee, we Sarknation dey appreciate the support!"

Stephen wrote: "God bless you at @Wale"

Kwabena Malone: "Big shout-out to @Wale ,for really hyping and giving a spice to the #NoPressureAlbum. Let's hit the ground running!!!"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adalyn Owusu Addo, also known as 'Titi' supported her father during a listening session for the "No Pressure" album.

Dressed in pink fitness clothes paired with white sneakers, she looked excited to be at the event held at the Adidas Originals store at Cantonments in Accra.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie shared photos of himself smoking a cigar when he turned 36 on July 10, 2021.

He shared the photos on his Instagram account that has a following of 4.5 million to celebrate his special day with his fans and followers. Sarkodie also showed off suits, an expensive wristwatch and a fashion ring.

The rapper was pictured lighting a cigar as he flexed his deluxe accessories for the camera.

