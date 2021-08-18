NDC Presidential Candidate has reaffirmed the saying that elections are won on the grounds

John Dramani Mahama said the party will put in efforts to win the 2024 elections on the ground

This according to him, will prevent them from going to the courts

The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed the saying that elections are won on the grounds.

According to him, elections are not won in the Supreme Court as that would be merely impossible.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, Mahama said the party has learnt its lessons following the controversial loss in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to party executives and supporters on his Thank you tour at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, former president Mahama said come 2024, the NDC would ensure that they win on the ground and avoid going to the Supreme Court for redress.

“That lesson has been painfully learnt and shall not be forgotten. Elections are won or lost at the polling stations and collation levels and doing everything right, not at the Supreme Court” he added.

In the 2020 general elections, the president garnered 51.302% of the valid votes cast to defeat the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Mahama collected 47.359% of the ballots.

Mahama rejected the outcome as fundamentally flawed, arguing that the declaration was a clear violation of the law because the commission did not follow the rules set out to conduct the elections.

He, however, noted in an interview with VOA that he would only concede after a forensic audit into the results declared by EC was conducted.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana took back the results of the presidential polls that was declared on December 9, 2020, after admitting it contained some errors.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the morning of Thursday, December 10, 2020, on the verified Twitter handle of the commission reveals some corrections were made.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission clearly acknowledged that the Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensah mistakenly used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast, which was not the case.

