Kwaku Frimpong didn't become famous out of the blue

A throwback video shows that he has come a long way before he became the star that he is today

His style in the video is a little different compared to what he is known for currently

A video has emerged online of Black Sherif, arguably Ghana's biggest music star now, and the video shows his early beginnings.

In the video posted on the GhKwaku Instagram account, the star who is known for his songs "first second" and "second sermons" is heard singing what can be called a hustlers anthem.

Before the Sermons: Throwback video of Black Sherif singing pops up. Photo source: @blacksherif_ @ghkwaku

The video has attracted a lot of comments with some asking when he switched from singing to rapping as he is currently famous for.

"This was calm Nti where from the takashi all of a sudden as he start dey blow," wondered hillarynaaadei.

Watch the video below.

Who is Black Sherif?

Black Sherif is officially known as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, and he is known at home as Kwaku Frimpong which he mentioned in the Second Sermon song.

Apart from his stage name, Black Sherif also goes by the nickname Blacko. He was born on January 9, 2002.

Black Sherif is known to be one of the Kumerica guys making waves in the music industry. But he originally hails from Konongo Zongo.

The rapper had his basic education in Konongo before proceeding to Kumasi Academy for his senior high school education where he completed in 2019. He is currently a student at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

Black Sherif identifies as a Hip-hop artiste with much concentration on the sub-genre, Trap. He even made the point in his First Sermon that he has been 'trapping' for a long time.

