Embattled Assin North seat will still belong to the NDC – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu has stated that the Assin North seat will still remain with the NDC

He also indicated that the NDC will contest the ruling since the judge erred both in law and in facts

The Tamale North MP said the minority will no more cooperate with the majority over their attempts to use the courts to increase their numbers in the House

Accra - The Minority in Parliament has described the decision by the Cape Coast High Court to cancel the Assin North 2020 parliamentary elections as a perversion of justice.

The court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 ruled that NDC MP for Assin North, John Gyaki Quayson failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before the elections as required by law.

In a report filed by Citinews, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said although the ruling NPP is doing all they can to capture the seat with the help of the courts, the seat will soon remain with the NDC.

“We in the minority remain unshaken, we are confident that it is our seat, it’ll remain our seat. Our first option is to use the same legal processes and legal forum and opportunities available within the constitution,” he said.

Haruna Iddrisu also stated that the minority will no more cooperate with the majority over their attempts to use the courts to increase their numbers in the House.

Defending the Assin North MP, the Tamale North MP said he won the elections outright as a citizen, born and bred in that community who settled in Canada for some time and subsequently renounced his citizenship far back in 2019 before contesting the elections.

Haruna Iddrisu also indicated that the NDC will contest the ruling since the judge erred both in law and in facts.

What did the court say concerning the Assin North seat?

A Cape Coast High Court has canceled the parliamentary elections of the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

Justice Boakye in his ruling on Wednesday, July 28, said the parliamentary candidate, Joe Gyakye Quason had dual citizenship while contesting for the seat.

