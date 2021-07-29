Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has stated that he will not be surprised if the Electoral Commission goes ahead to conduct the by-election

According to him, the NPP together with the EC, could do that while the case is still in court

He stated that the NDC will stop at nothing to ensure the verdict is overturned

Accra - Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said he will not be surprised if the Electoral Commission goes ahead to conduct the by-election.

He said the EC, together with the government, and the judiciary, could collude whilst the case was still in court.

Asiedu Nketia, according to a Starr FM report, stated that the NDC will stop at nothing to ensure the verdict of the Cape Coast High court in relation to the dual citizenship case of the Assin North MP is overturned.

“We know that the EC, Government, and Judiciary can collude to disfavor our interest in this saga but we’ll fight hard in court because that is our only option. I won’t be surprised if the EC may swerve us and go ahead with a by-election even when we’re in court but we will stay the course in our legal battle,” he said.

The Minority in Parliament has described the decision by the Cape Coast High Court to cancel the Assin North 2020 parliamentary elections as a travesty of justice.

The court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, ruled that NDC MP for Assin North, John Gyaki Quayson, failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before the elections as required by law.

In a report filed by Citinews, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said although the ruling NPP is doing all they can to capture the seat with the help of the courts, the seat will still remain with the NDC.

What did the court say concerning the Assin North seat?

A Cape Coast High Court has canceled the parliamentary elections of the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

Justice Boakye in his ruling on Wednesday, July 28, said the parliamentary candidate, Joe Gyakye Quason had dual citizenship while contesting for the sea

