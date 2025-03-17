Central African nation, Chad, have arrived in Ghana for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana

Chad will engage the former African champions on matchday 5 of the World Cup qualifiers on Friday in Accra

Ghana, who sit joint top with Comoros in Group I, are hoping to make a return to the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada

Ghana's World Cup opponents, Chad, have touched down in the country ahead of the2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The central African country will be based in Accra, where they will be preparing for the game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Chad arrive in the country needing their first point in the qualifiers, having lost all opening four matches of the qualifiers.

Chad touch down in Accra ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Ghana. Photo: Daniel Beloumou Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

Coach Tahir Zakaria Gardia has named a squad dominated by home-based players but remains confident of upsetting the former African champions.

The team will train in Accra and hold a mandatory session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday before Friday's match.

Ghana have struggled in recent times, failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004.

Despite their struggles, the Black Stars have had a good run in the qualifiers, sitting joint top with Comoros in Group I.

The four-time African champions are bent on qualifying for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada as compensation for their AFCON failure.

Ghana have been to the global showpiece four times with their best performance being a quarter-final berth in 2010.

Chad names 24-man squad for Ghana trip

Ahead of the trip to Ghana, Chad's coach Zakaria Gardia named a strong 24-man squad with two foreign-based players.

Mbaynaïssem Jourdain, who plays for Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Spain-based Mahamat Thiam Maintah are the players expected to lead the Chad team in Ghana.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Adaossou Mathieu (Renaissance – Chad), Abramanne Ekiang (AS PS – Chad), Mbaynaïssem Jourdain (CSK Dushanbe – Tajikistan)

Defenders:

Ahmat Abderamane (Galons FC – Chad), Abdoulaye Mahamat (AS PS – Chad), Daba Gabkala (AS PS – Chad), Noubara Felix (AS PS – Chad), Noël Allaramadji (AS PS – Chad), Haroun Abakar (AS PS – Chad), Djimothoum Moral (TP Elect Sport – Chad)

Midfielders:

Mahamat Thiam Maintah (CO Castuera – Spain), Allarabaye Yves (AS PS – Chad), Merba Benjamin (Foullah Edifice – Chad), Mahamat Djibrine (AS PS – Chad), Djodje A. Yves (AS PS – Chad), Djodje J. Lingar (AS PS – Chad), Youssouf Abderamane (Gazelle FC – Chad), Mahamat Adam (Gazelle FC – Chad)

Forwards:

Masra Yannick (Galons FC Ndjamena – Chad), Mahamat Abakar (AS PS – Chad), Ali Mahamat Adam (AS PS – Chad), Mahamat Abakar (AS PS – Chad), Gouda B. Azaz (AS PS – Chad), Abakar Goukoui (TP Elect Sport – Chad)

Black Stars train ahead of Chad clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars held their first training session ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Six outfield players and three goalkeepers reported for the first session, under the supervision of coach Otto Addo.

The rest of the players are expected to arrive on Monday evening and join the team for training on Tuesday as preparations intensify for the game against Chad in Accra.

