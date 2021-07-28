Koku Anyidoho finally sacked from the NDC after 5 months of suspension

NDC has sacked former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, from the party

Anyidoho had been serving a suspension that begun on February 8, 2021, prior to this sack

He was sacked from the party on the grounds of misbehaviour and anti-party behaviour

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, have sacked former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, from the party.

According to a report filed by Citinews, Anyido was sacked from the party on the grounds of misbehaviour and anti-party behaviour, as stated in a letter from the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party.

THe former Deputy General Secretary of the party had been serving a suspension since February 8, 2021, after his consistent criticism of the party in public, prior to the party ousting him.

“The NDC considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you...," the sack letter noted.

The letter also indicated that by the decision of the FEC, he is no more recognised as a member of the party and cannot carry himself in such a manner as well as do anything in the name of the party.

Anyidoho has been asked to return any party property that might be in his custody, and would lose any monies, dues or subscription fees he might have made to the party.

