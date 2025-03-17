Evidence of items given by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's camp dropped after Afua Asantewaa's comment that she only received 'money for sore throat'

The items said to have been received by the Guinness World Record hopeful and her team included packs of water, Papaye, soft drinks and other items

Netizens who saw the photos expressed mixed reactions in the comments section with many questioning why Afua Asantewaa had made the remarks

A member of Afua Asantewaa Singathon's team, Tilly Akua Nipaa has responded to claims by the renowned media personality that she received nothing from the government.

During an interview, the entertainment pundit debunked the claims, stressing that the team received food packages, money and other items from the former Vice President.

Amid Afua Asantewaa's claims, photos drop showing items received from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's camp during the first singathon attempt. Image source: Tescon informant.

According to Tilly, she personally delivered the items to the sing-a-thon grounds on the instruction of renowned media personality Socrates Sarfo and took photos as evidence.

The photos of the items have surfaced following Tilly's remarks. Items received by Afua Asantewaa and her team include packs of Papaye, bottled water, and some other items.

Afua Asantewaa's husband was spotted in photos released after the young lady's remarks, leading the team to receive the items.

However, YEN.com.gh cannot confirm what happened to the items or who the final recipients were after the photos were taken.

Afua Asantewaa speaks on benefits from NPP

Afua Asantewaa has challenged the narrative that she benefited significantly from the state after her first attempt to become a Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Afua Asantewaa's team member shares evidence of items received. Image source: Afua Asantewaa

She opened up about her GWR record attempt and emphasised that the only thing she got from former VP, Dr Bawumia was medicine for her sore throat which she kept as a token of the gesture's importance.

Many fans were taken aback to discover that Afua Asantewaa only received throat medicine from the government but it seems there might be more to the story than netizens first thought.

See the photos below:

Reactions to evidence of Afua Asantewaa donation

Netizens who saw the photos of the items received by Afua Asantewaa were taken aback.

Many in the comments section criticised the lady over her earlier remarks on the matter.

@efe_espersen wrote:

"Anaa Royal Senchi 5 days staycation no bi sore throat medicine."

@qwaku69 wrote:

"Eeii ewiase hmm."

@kwakuwale wrote:

"Asante nkai."

@MichaelAny5376 wrote:

"Nipa nnye woooo. Hmmm."

@SiriboeJustice wrote:

"So when are going to do press conference to that ? Eiiii NPP nie time changes, respect Jak kuffour ayisi boateng SK boafo papa owusu ankomah Aliu Mahama Gladys asmah lawyer kodua JH mensah chale this current NPP is whack no wonder wontumi is a chairman apuuu."

@MikeyEtee wrote:

"Na envelope ni wo hin."

@dealdrain wrote:

“A big fat envelope” containing Vitamin C."

@kingpapaannan wrote:

"I bet you would've reversed the hands of time so Bawumia never donated these items and the so called cash abi? But I vividly remember all you Npp idiots rejoicing at that time all in the name of Bawumia's politics 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 kwasiato cry more🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Afua Asantewaa defends her claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa backed herself during an interview on United Showbiz.

In the interview, she denied receiving GH¢20,000 from representatives of the former Vice President, Dr Bawumia.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section and demanded the whole truth.

