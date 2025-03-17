Lawrence Agyekum has received a late call-up to Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar

The Cercle Brugge star will replace an injured Black Stars midfielder for the crucial games

The Black Stars will host Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar

Cercle Brugge midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has received a late call-up to the Black Stars for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The 21-year-old replaces AJ Auxerre’s Elisha Owusu, who was ruled out due to injury.

Agyekum’s selection is a reward for his impressive performances in Belgium, where he has played 38 games across all competitions this season.

His ability to control the midfield, disrupt opposition attacks, and drive play forward makes him a valuable addition to Otto Addo’s squad.

Owusu’s absence is a setback for Ghana, given his experience in marshaling the midfield.

However, Agyekum’s inclusion brings fresh energy and an opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent on the international stage.

For Agyekum, this call-up is a dream come true, offering him a platform to prove himself at the highest level.

With Ghana seeking crucial points in their World Cup qualifying campaign, all eyes will be on the young midfielder to see if he can seize the moment and make a lasting impact.

Otto Addo names squad

The Black Stars coach has named a 23-man squad for the two games in March.

Conspicuously missing is veteran forward and substantive captain Andre Ayew.

However, Thomas Partey and Antoine Semenyo make a return to the squad after missing November's AFCON qualifiers.

Belgium-based youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah is joining the team for the first time.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Crawley Town), Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak).

Defenders:

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe), Jonas Adjetey (FC Basel), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC).

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon).

Forwards:

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Genk).

Black Stars to wear new jersey

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana will wear new jerseys for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in the March international widow.

Puma unveiled Ghana's new jerseys early this month ahead of the upcoming matches.

The German sports kit manufacturers have sponsored the production of Ghana's jerseys for the past decade and have extended their relationship with the Football Association.

Bonsu Baah receives first invite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

The newest addition to the squad is Belgium-based winger Christopher Baah Bonsu, who has been in fine form for KRC Genk.

The talented youngster once made the top 100 young best players in the world and was also nominated for the Golden Boy award.

