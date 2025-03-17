Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru starred for Anderlecht in their big win in the Belgium Pro League against Cercle Brugge

The Black Stars player has been ruled out of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Ashimeru, who has been out of the Black Stars for several months, delivered an assist in the victory at Lotto Park

Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru climbed off the bench to help Anderlecht beat Cercle Brugge in Belgium despite being named on the list of injured players for Ghana's upcoming matches.

The central midfielder delivered an assist in Anderlecht's 3-0 victory at the Lotto Park on Sunday evening.

Ashimeru will miss Ghana's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar after he was not included in Otto Addo's team.

According to the Ghana FA, the player was omitted from the squad because he jas not fully recovered from injury.

"Majeed Ashimeru (Rebuilding from injury – Needs time to fully recover)," wrote the FA.

The former West Africa Football Academy player, however, served the assist for Anderlecht's third goal, which was converted by Ceaser Huerta in the final minute of the league game against Cercle Brugge.

Luis Vazquez opened the scoring for the Belgium giants in the 6th but had to wait in the dying minutes of the game to seal a convincing win. Adryelson doubled the advantage with three minutes remaining before Huerta's strike.

Ashimeru has not featured for the Black Stars since September's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Twelve players ruled out of qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association have released a list of 12 players who will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

The players include Alidu Seidu and Fatawu Issahaku, who have been ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Also joining the list are Spain-based duo Abdul Mumin Sulemana and Joseph Aidoo while Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has been out for almost two years.

The players and their injury details are below:

Alidu Seidu (Anterior Cruciate Ligament - Rehab), Tariq Lamptey (Ankle Ligament Injury), Brandon Thomas Asante (Muscle Tear), Abdul Mumin (Anterior Crucial Ligament), Joseph Aidoo (Muscle), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Ankle), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Anterior Cruciate Ligament – Recovering), Baba Idrissu (Recovering), Ibrahim Sulemana (Adductor Tendonitis), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (Knee), Majeed Ashimeru (Rebuilding from injury – Needs time to fully recover), Joseph Painstil (Quadriceps)

Black Stars open camp on Monday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo will open camp today as the Black Stars begin preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this week.

The Black Stars return to action for the first time since the team's disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifying run ended in November last year.

Ghana will engage Chad and Madagascar in must-win games as the former African champions eye a return to the global showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

