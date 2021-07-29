One South African guy is convinced that a new Wits University graduate is related to him as they share the same name and looks

TebogoKingg has questioned Tebogo Thothela’s looks and his name as he suggests they could be brothers

YEN News explores the reactions from social media where many people seem to agree that the two guys could possibly have the same father

People seldom look so alike and Mzansi social media is currently digesting and reacting to one interesting scenario. This comes after a Wits Univerisity graduate's doppelganger is convinced they could be relatives.

TebogoKingg believes Tebogo Thothela could be his brother, especially considering their names.

PrezSankara recently took to Twitter to boast about his academic success at Wits. South Africans are left convinced that the two guys look identical and YEN News studies the reactions.

South Africans are hilariously reacting to pictures of two guys who look alike. Image: @TebogoKingg/PrezSankara/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@CulpritEnter said:

“Pops wasn’t even creative with the names. He said I’ll call my sons by the same name.”

@NLuckyNkosi said:

“It's for security purposes so no one bats an eye when he mentions the wrong name.”

@BKIThebe said:

“Tebza wants to expropriate your LLM without compensation President.”

@ThumthaB said:

“But how do you even have the same glasses.”

@RichardMtshali said:

“Dad is a legend... he used same name.”

@Nthabeemosh said:

“Hmm, the dad is a smart man! He can always say ‘my son Tebogo’ anytime and no red flags will be raised! A legend.”

@Bonolo_Bo said:

“You all better sit your families down and start asking questions.”

Source: Yen