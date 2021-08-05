Social media users are in disbelief as they watch videos of a 50-year-old woman who is still looking young and fresh

Tracey Clavel is a lady is based in the United States and her videos on Instagram and TikTok are seriously going viral

Many of her followers can’t believe her age and some argued that she is in her late 20s while some say she is an inspiration

A woman from the United States of America is trending on social media platforms for her stunning looks despite being over the age of 50. Tracey Clavel is a busy woman on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram where she posts videos of herself dancing and dressing like a youngster.

Her videos are attracting interest from many social media users and YEN News hit the comments section to pick up a few reactions. @Nytray is also praised for remaining young and beautiful as some people say she’s an inspiration because they are scared of ageing.

Tracey Clavel is a 50-year-old stunning woman and her videos are going viral. Image@ Naytray/Instagram

The post reads:

@Jace said:

“I thought you were in your early 20s… jeez.”

@Mal said:

“The type of auntie I strive to be.”

@User1699 said:

“You are working it girl.”

@Julie said:

“Pure black, they don’t crack.”

@AutumnSimmins57

“Ok mama, I wanna be like you when I grow up.”

@Deez said:

“Wait you’re older than my grandma.”

@BigOf said:

“Girl you’re 28 and not 50.”

@Kaptivation said:

“Beautiful Queen.”

Checking out other similar stories, YEN.com.gh reported that a 45-year-old South African woman has just shared her pictures on social media but many followers are expressing disbelief.

The stunning woman says she is happy and enjoying the age beyond 40. @AladyPL seems to be living well because nobody would have ever imagined that she is approaching the age of 50.

YEN.com.gh looks at this story of a woman who is breaking the internet. Her post amassed more than 5 000 likes and 117 retweets at the time of preparing this amazing story.

