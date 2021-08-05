US Rapper Quavo Says He Pays His Personal Assistant over 30, 000 Cedis Per Day

Quavo, one part of the Migos rapping trio, claimed that his personal assistant is a millionaire

According to an Instagram post by Quavo, he pays the assistant over 30, 000 every day

Many netizens reacting to the post urged him to offer them jobs

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

They say money cannot buy happiness, but how would you know if you have never had it? Rapper Quavo from the group Migos divulged that his personal assistant is a millionaire.

Rapper Quavo said he pays his personal assistant KSh 500,000 daily. Photos: Quavo.

Source: UGC

Via an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the 30-year-old rapper revealed the eye-popping amount of money his assistant makes.

Quavo claimed that he pays the assistant a whopping $ 5,000 (over 30, 000 cedis) daily!

“5k a day. My assistant a millionaire!” The Stay rapper wrote.

Quavo shared a photo of his personal assistant holding an umbrella over his head while he scrolled on his phone.

Reacting to Quavo's revelation, many social media users were taken aback while others asked him also to employ them.

Here are some of the comments from his followers:

@adonniscooper:

“A day or a week?”

@bristyles_16:

“Where can I fill out the application?”

@nolimit.eatz:

“Clearly I’m in the wrong profession.”

@karleenroy:

"Wait! Can I apply?"

@sammy_sef:

“You need another one?”

@jun_b__:

“Don’t you need another one? Hire me.”

@gorgeous_vibe:

“Does your assistant, need an assistant? I’m willing and able.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Migo rapper revealed that he was to pick Shmurda from New York's Clinton Correction Facility and true to his word, he did.

In a video shared by Quavo on Instagram, Shmurda could be seen alighting a private jet clad in all black with a mask in the same colour.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen