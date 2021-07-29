A Nigerian man has warmed people's hearts on social media after taking responsibility for the mistake he committed when no one was watching him

After breaking a car's mirror while driving side by side with an incoming vehicle, he left a note for the owner to contact him so they could fix it

The owner of the car was surprised to see that he could own up for the mistake even when he wasn't forced

A Nigerian man has warmed hearts on social media with the note he left for a car owner after breaking the latter's side mirror.

In the heartwarming note that was shared on Instagram by the owner of the vehicle, @nifemi_ayodeji_, the man said he was driving side by side with another vehicle when he broke the mirror. He included his phone number in the note for the owner to reach him so they could fix the mirror.

The man who damaged the vehicle was responsible enough to leave a note for the owner. Photo credit: (@nifemi_ayodeji_)

The note read:

"Good evening,

"Apologies, but my mirror knocked yours off, while going side by side with an incoming vehicle. Sorry again! You can reach me on 080... Baba, and we can see how to get it fixed. Thank you."

Vehicle owner can't believe it

@nifemi_ayodeji_ was surprised that someone would damage his side mirror when he wasn't around and still want to get it fixed.

He contacted the person and asked him not to worry about fixing it, adding that the latter has shown that he is a responsible fellow.

@nifemi_ayodeji_ texted:

"Good day sir, I found your letter on my windscreen after you mistakenly broke my side mirror. It ok sir, please let it go as no one is perfect. It shows you are a responsible fellow and I really learnt a lot from you with this simple action."

@nifemi_ayodeji_ who was already enraged after seeing the damaged side mirror said the note made him smile.

His words read in part:

"Immediately my rage of anger vanished !! Woow ! What a gentleman man he is. Such a responsible fellow. I said to myself.

"If everyone in this country can be this civil and responsible."

Many are inspired

Social media users were touched by the responsible act and they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@tac___designs said:

"So sorry about ur but dat car is really a gentleman."

@mayschops commented:

"If everyone was like this, the world would be a better place."

@thatbigcutesandy wrote:

"Wow!!! This is so commendable."

@happie_obus said:

"The guy did well... I'm really amazed.. He is a noble dude... Indeed the change starts with you and I..."

