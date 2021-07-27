A man swept his heartthrob off her feet with the unique way he popped up the ''will you marry me'' question

The man engaged the lady with 6 different diamond rings and a giant-sized card that bore lovely messages

Photos from the special moment involving the lovebirds have surfaced on social media and stirred mixed reactions

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A man and his girlfriend became talking point on social media as the man engaged the lady in a special way.

Photos shared on Instagram by @goldmyne showed the moment the gentlemanly dressed guy went on one knee and presented 6 different diamond rings to the lady.

The lady was overwhelmed by the man's engagement style Photo Credit: @goldmyne

Source: UGC

The lady dressed in wine dress covered her mouth in surprise.

A giant-sized card with lovely messages could also be seen in the background.

The identities of both man and lady couldn't be ascertained a of time of making this report.

Social media reacts

@cakesurpriseng wrote:

"Maybe na six different times the man ask her out before she finally agreed Godu wen o!!"

@picapci remarked:

"Pick your size lemme return the rest...How can he not know her."

@shyposh.alexander commented:

"Hahaha.... he is just telling the lady they are more 5 to come."

@kay_shyboss reacted:

"She would pick the second to the last. Because its bold and beautiful."

@shakurvelly stated:

"She will still divorce you woot all your diamonds if you are not a being subm*issive husband."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Man's proposal gets rejected

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a video emerged on social media in which a man could be seen proposing marriage to his girlfriend in a mall.

The young man went on his knee to ask the lady to marry him but he was rejected by his lover who asked him if he was capable of giving her a baby.

As the lady asked him the question, the man could not utter a word, and after he was helped on his feet he began to cry, saying he used his manhood for money ritual for the lady's sake.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana