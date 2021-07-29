Some Nigerian soldiers have proven that military men also have fun despite the fact that many of them are seen as being tough

A video was recently shared on social media in which the soldiers sang juju song in a professional way and wowed people online

They were all decked in their uniforms as they showed their soft side on stage, and it wouldn't be out of place to say Afro-juju pioneer Shina Peters will be proud of them

Nigerian soldiers have wowed many online as a video of them singing juju song emerged on Facebook.

In the video that was shared by Fiye Oluwatobi Samson, the lead singer who was officially decked in his khaki could be seen dancing as his instrumentalists started playing. He then grabbed the mic and sang as if he was Shina Peters.

The soldiers sang juju song like professional singers. Photo credit: Fiye Oluwatobi

His backup singers also made the song interesting with their sweet voices.

At the latter part of the video, the lead singer could be seen displaying more of his dancing skills as he did legwork moves.

Many are impressed

Social media users loved the video and they soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Taofeeq Olatide Lawal said:

"This is what our men of war can do successful now. The war is tougher. Our soldiers have turned musicians.

"God help Nigeria."

Bonnie E. Howard commented:

"What a beautiful scene... We all deserve to be happy and pursue what we love from time to time. Awesome!"

Uba Ejike said:

"Even though I don't understand what he's singing but am enjoying the music and have already downloaded it to my phone. Kudos to them."

Okosun Joe Irabor Bodmas wrote:

"Nice one from the Nigeria army band. Contact please if u patronize public function. God bless u all."

